What to do when it gets cold ?: How can you best protect yourself from Corona in the fall – politics

Just as confusing as the spread of the coronavirus are the rules to contain it: infections in family and friends, possible quarantine, new limitations in daily life, complicated vacation planning, impending closure of school and daycare with simultaneous return to home office – millions of Germans fear all this Early autumn. Ten points to know when life is moving indoors again.

1. When visiting a restaurant

In Berlin and elsewhere, the fine is the obligation to provide truthful information about guests’ names, email or home addresses, and telephone numbers. This applies both indoors and outdoors. Anyone who provides false information harms himself and others if he cannot be informed about infections from other guests.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) Berlin provides numerous resources for restaurateurs on its website. For example, print out the correct instructions for guests and attendance lists to fill out. Important: Lists that anyone can view violates data protection regulations.

Eating out for two or in small groups in the fresh air has largely prevented the spread of the virus in the hospitality industry. For the winter, some restaurateurs are now buying expensive room air filters. Others hope to extend the outdoor season by installing patio heaters or temporary winter gardens that are harmful to the environment.

Eating and drinking in the fresh air? In the fall and winter it gets more difficult. Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst / dpa

2. In the cinema, concert hall and theater

At these locations, visitors often have little control over their risk of infection. It is psychologically important to very clearly signal corona consciousness yourself, not only by wearing a mask, but also in the queue with more distance than less and by notifying the organizer’s representatives if things are not going according to the rules .

Everyone with respiratory complaints must stay at home. If infection is proven, this is the case anyway. If you are already in the cinema and the film has started, you can try to make the distance as large as possible if there are several seats next to the door, but you can also pay attention to the occupancy of the front and rear rows.

Wearing a fresh, clean mask during the performance will lower your own risk of infection, which is very good for others in the hall if you are unknowingly infected. You also need to figure out which rooms have good ventilation with outside air, and which organizers are particularly conscientious about the problem. In the Berlin Philharmonic, visitors are only admitted one after the other and the seats are staggered by staff.

3. Masks or visors?

According to the current state of research, masks of the classic “mouth and nose protection” type are more effective than face visors when it comes to protecting others when one is infectious oneself. Therefore, ironically, anyone who wants to protect themselves from infection should make sure that people around them wear masks.

It would be important that they do this effectively, ie not loosely and open on all sides or just over the mouth. Because you, as a private individual, cannot or hardly enforce this in the supermarket, for example, home owners are needed here.

The types of masks that also efficiently protect the wearer against infections, called FFP2 and FFP3, are sometimes problematic. The variants equipped with a valve, if the wearer is contagious, hardly prevent germs.

Because their original purpose is solely to protect severely immunocompromised people or people who have to stay in a highly contagious environment from contact with germs and at least make it easier for them to exhale. Sight visors can protect the wearer relatively well against direct droplet infections, but not the environment against the wearer’s germs. It is still unclear what role the infection via the mucosa of the eyes plays in Sars-CoV-2, which is completely unprotected in mask wearers, but relatively good in visor wearers.

In general, the eye as a gateway for respiratory germs is an important and usually neglected factor. A partial result in a study in China was that spectacle wearers appeared to be less likely to be infected. A visor can be a good choice to improve self-protection, but only in addition to wearing mouth and nose protection.

4. In schools and nurseries

Ventilate, ventilate, ventilate is the motto, especially in schools: if there are a maximum of 33 pupils in a room – on average there should be 24 to 30, depending on the type of school – there is no alternative to ventilation, as long as not everywhere air purification equipment has to be acquired with a federal program of 500 million euros.

The teachers must ensure that air is exchanged during the breaks. If parents learn from their children that they are not being sent out regularly, they should raise this in the parent council.

Protection for school children is difficult. Photo: imago images / Westend61

However, at the start of the colder season, this means that the children have to come to class with extra sweaters. However, due to the current state of the Berlin schools, not all windows can be opened yet. State spokesman Norman Heise knows of a school that ordered “200 window handles” itself.

He also reports on schools whose windows can only be tilted: if you have enough space, divide the students between two rooms and let the teacher go back and forth – a variant that only works with older students and schools that are not fully occupied to be. The latter hardly exists in Berlin.

5. When schools and childcare are closed

The government has given parents more paid days off in the case. Each parent is entitled to a maximum of ten weeks, single parents a maximum of 20 weeks. The maximum period does not have to be used up in one go, but can be spread over several months.

If parents have to stay at home because daycare centers or schools are closed, they will receive 67 percent of their net income from the state, up to a maximum of 2016 euros per month. Here, too, the employer acts as the paying agent for the first six weeks. The claim exists only as long as the child is under the age of twelve. There is no age limit for children with disabilities.

6. When planning a trip

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) advises against traveling abroad due to the situation. 14 of the 27 EU countries are fully or partially classified as risk areas. There is a travel alert from the Federal State Department for all risk areas.

Popular holiday destinations such as Vienna, Dublin and Lisbon, as well as Normandy and Brittany are affected. For vacationers who have booked a package holiday, the legal situation is clear: if there is a travel warning from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, you can cancel your previously booked trip and get your money back.

This is usually done by the tour operator. In order to convince people to book travel despite all the uncertainties, all major tour operators offer to rebook travel free of charge at short notice – even if there are no travel warnings. But it becomes problematic for anyone who has booked their trip alone.

Only if the airline cancels the flight of its own accord, you are entitled to a refund of the ticket price. It is different if you cancel on your own initiative because you do not want to go to a risk area, there is a chance of quarantine in the holiday country or there is even an entry ban.

7. When you return from the trip

Instead of tests at the airport, tests should take five days from mid-October or no later than early November – in conjunction with a state quarantine obligation. Anyone coming from a risk area must provide their details on arrival, the accuracy is checked and sent to the health authorities.

Everyone must be quarantined at home, which can only be ended prematurely on the fifth day with a negative corona test. “The government is sending the travel and air traffic industry into a lockdown,” said Norbert Fiebig, chairman of the German travel company.

Alternatively, the industry is relying on new rapid antigen tests, which are currently hitting the market in greater numbers and are intended to at least boost late fall and winter. They deliver results in 15 minutes, should cost less than ten euros and could make quarantine regulations obsolete – hopes the aviation industry.

Instead of at the airport, after five days of testing, tests will take place from mid-October, no later than early November.

8. For overnight stays in Germany

This will also be difficult for people who come from areas with high Covid-19 cases. Many federal states ban or ban people from entering the country if they come from areas where there were more than 50 new infections per 100,000 within seven days.

This is currently affecting Hamm, and most recently the metropolis of Munich. Those who cannot make use of a holiday accommodation because their place of residence in Germany has been declared a risk area may still have to pay, this is a matter of negotiation and must be clarified in advance.

9. Home office

In principle, the boss is not allowed to send an employee to the home office against his will. Conversely, the employee is not entitled to it. The fear of getting sick at work is not a sufficient reason to work from home. However, during the pandemic, the home office is certainly one way to protect yourself and others from the virus.

If it takes longer to work from home, an employment contract or an additional agreement to the employment contract makes sense. The questions to be answered are: who pays for homework? What rules apply to working hours and availability?

10. Covid-19 disease

If someone falls ill with Covid-19 and is unable to work, they are entitled to continued payment of their wages. In that case, the employer is obliged to continue to pay the full salary for six weeks. After that, the health insurance usually takes over the payment.

About 70 percent of the regular salary is customary. However, this depends on the insurance in question. There should be no compensation for lost earnings if you have knowingly traveled to a high-risk area and become infected or quarantined and are unable to work during that time.

However, if a person is quarantined as a precaution, the law on the prevention and control of infectious diseases usually applies. If the person can do his job from home, he will get his salary unchanged from the boss.

If not, Section 56 of the Infection Protection Act (InfSchG) applies. This provides for state compensation for the employee equal to the net pay for the first six weeks of the quarantine.