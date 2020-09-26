ISTO is a Portuguese clothing brand and the Nº55 is too. Both are timeless and enduring | Fashion

At a time when the fashion industry begins to look at the production and consumption of clothing differently, new brands are emerging which are choosing new paths, in line with environmental concerns. ISTO (Independent, Superb, Transparent, Organic) was born in 2017 and is guided by a minimalist, classic and simple inscription. The Nº55 launched a test collection in 2016. Despite the aristocratic image, the androgynous concept promises to be an asset for the planet.

The idea for ISTO was born with Pedro Palha, in 2015, while living in Mexico, and came across a brand that looked a lot like what he would like to create one day. With the thought growing in his head, he returned to Portugal to go to work, knowing that “the textile industry is very strong”.

Daniel Rocha

With another Pedro (Garcia), they started “to work on the idea: basic clothes of very good quality, at a more transparent and honest price, prioritizing the quality of the fabrics and what we had been talking about for many years. organic and sustainable ”. The manufacture of parts of this brand is divided between Lisbon and the north of the country. In the capital, pants and jackets are made at Dinis & Cruz, one of the largest textile factories in the region. The fabrics come from Italy, but all the tailoring is done here.

One of the concerns of the minds behind IT was to have a differentiator that captivated people. This factor came with the exclusive use of GOTS (Global Organic Standard Textile) certified fabrics, the use of a well-paid workforce, and the addition of a graphic to the e-commerce site, where the value of all processes is detailed. clothing production.

“We share the cost of producing each part with the customer: 99.9% of people when they see it stop, talk about it and like it, but then, of those, maybe 20% or more think we get a lot of it, when it’s true. We have a lot of operational costs to pay, ”says Pedro Palha. “People want to buy clothes at prices that are not possible in Portugal, where we still produce and will always produce.”

In addition to the website, ISTO has two physical stores, located in Lisbon. One in Campo de Ourique and another in Príncipe Real, at the Embassy – a conceptual gallery, which brings together a set of national brands and artists focused on design, fashion, gastronomy and Portuguese culture.

With the embassy considered to be a shopping center, it only reopened in mid-June, meaning ISTO was closed for about three months. The impact on sales was significant, having been reduced to zero in physical spaces. Online, however, has grown rich and developed considerably, with ISTO bases traveling primarily from Portugal to the UK, Germany and France. With the gradual return of tourism, physical stores are starting to move again and the future looks bright for Pedro Palha.

The Nº55

“Developing an androgynous collection is brutal for the planet”

The Nº55 was founded by the designer Élia Lé, who was inspired by the environment and the surroundings of the palace where her great-aunt lived, at the end of the 1970s, to create the image of the brand. The name came from the game he played as a child in this same house, going up and down the huge staircase and counting the steps.

Portuguese clothing, sustainable and at a fair price is with Cristiana – and has won her a prize

The passion for fashion has always been present at Élia, but she postponed her dream and first went through interior design. In 2016, he decided to put the emerging project to the test, with a test collection inspired by the manor gardens. After realizing that the market, especially the international market, was receptive to his style and what he had to offer, he decided to continue with the project. “Clothes are the environment of our personality. For me interior design and fashion are really linked. There is a defined storyline and a character that moves between storylines. “

The collection now available, based on the clothes used in the dances that took place in the palace, is timeless, timeless and unisex. For the designer, “developing an androgynous collection is brutal for the planet”. “Instead of producing a collection for women and another for men, a single collection saves effort on the planet and production in terms of pollution”, explains Élia Lé to PÚBLICO.

In addition to the innovative factor of a set of clothing that can be used by both women and men, the fabrics used to produce it come, about 80%, from the surplus of national textile production. The others come from Italy, which Elia “makes a point of finding” because they “have a lot to do with the history of the brand”.

Nº55 has two physical stores in Lisbon, one in LX Factory and another in Príncipe Real. Élia’s ambition “is to sell the collection in physical stores outside Portugal”, even if she continues to want to sell online. “It’s a way to reach more places on the planet.”

For both brands, the road to idealized clothing goes through the same point: that it can be used by all generations and that it lasts, thus reducing consumption.

