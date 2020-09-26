“Flanzine” magazine goes to newsstands in a “pen” | Culture

The person in charge of the magazine Flanzine, which knows the 21st edition this Saturday, declared to the agency Lusa that it is about a “single edition”, since it is not in paper format, but on a pen . “It’s a unique edition. This is edition number 21 and it is also the first of the 21st century. It is a magazine that has multimedia content and, therefore, instead of being in paper format, it is on a pen in a box, ”said João Pedro Azul.

This editorial manager explained that “inside the pen is the magazine in PDF format, ready to print,” and there are also links to access the content and videos, “which some authors have created.” C “is an edition with the participation of 100 authors. All Portuguese, this time, although there is a participation of a Brazilian, but who lives in Portugal”, he explained.

Authors from various artistic fields, such as literature, poetry, visual artists or musicians, dancers or illustrators, have been “challenged to think about the future”, because when it comes to thinking about the future, theme of the new edition “the future of Flanzine was the start of the discussion” Until in March everyone was “challenged to think about the future”.

The first challenge launched by João Pedro Azul was to “share with friend Isaac Ferreira the editorial coordination of this edition” and, “being a collector of papers and objects”, the first idea was to “think about the future in a box with objects ”. “With the emergence of the pandemic, we have moved in the opposite direction, from crafts to multimedia. It was then that a pen map was born, where the magazine is correctly paginated to be printed, but it has audiovisual content, ”reveals João Pedro Azul.

In this format, the magazine “allows for different content and allows more authors to participate and even authors who would otherwise be difficult to participate”. This is also why it was possible to launch different challenges. “Flanzine has always been this space of freedom and experimentation, but I find it funny to see writers suddenly using video to get the point across. Or, for example, meetings of different authors, like a dancer and a director who meet to work for this edition.

João Pedro Azul also speculated that “some were challenged to do what they wanted”, but that others were “challenged” by the editorial coordination of Flanzine, in order to “provoke and keep artists away. of their comfort zone ”. “For example, photographers have been challenged to present photographs of an idea from the near future, and then confront that work with the idea of ​​a more distant future, in writing,” he said.

A different edition even in the price, because it has a minimum price, but not fixed. There were “made 300 numbers, 100 are for guest artists and the remaining 200 have the production price divided by them, 11 euros each, which is the base price of the bid the buyer wants to make”.

