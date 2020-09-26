Europe mourns after military plane crash in Ukraine, says European Council president – Observer

European Council President Charles Michel said on Saturday that “Europe is in mourning” after a military plane crashed into Ukraine, which killed at least 22 people, sending condolences to the families of the victims.

“I offer my sincere condolences to all the families and friends who lost a loved one in the plane crash in Ukraine and to the President. [ucraniano], Volodymyr Zelenski ”, explains Charles Michel in a post on the social network Twitter.

Reacting to the disaster that occurred late Friday, the official added that “Europe is in mourning”, also wishing “a full recovery for the survivors”.

A military plane crash in Ukraine on Friday killed at least 22 people and seriously injured two others, two people yet to be located. The Antonov-26 military plane crashed near Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, at 8:50 p.m. local time (6:50 p.m. in Lisbon), two kilometers from the Chugouiv military airport, according to the Department. State for Emergency Situations.

The plane caught fire after the crash and the fire went out an hour later. On board were 28 people, including seven crew members and 21 passengers, aviation students from a military school.

The small town of Chugouiv is located about 30 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv and about 100 kilometers west of the line separating the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government from those controlled by pro-Russian separatists.