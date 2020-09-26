China or USA? Santos Silva warns US ambassador that Portugal decides – Observe

The Portuguese foreign minister warned this Saturday that the decision maker in Portugal is the government, in response to statements by the US ambassador, who demanded that Lisbon choose between its allies and China.

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva commented, in statements to the Lusa agency, and an interview with George Glass in the Portuguese weekly Expresso, in which he argued that Portugal must choose between “friends and allies ”of the United States and“ economic partner ”China, warning that choosing China on issues such as 5G could have defense implications.

“The Portuguese government records the declarations […]. But the fundamental point is the following: in Portugal, the decision-makers are the Portuguese authorities, who take the decisions that concern Portugal, within the framework of the Constitution and Portuguese law and the powers that the law attributes to different to different authorities. competent ”, told me.