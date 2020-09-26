This year, the flu shot will also be free for people with compromised immunity | Cheers

This year, the flu shot will also be free for people with weakened immune systems, expanding this group. The inclusion is included in the standard published Friday by the Directorate General for Health (DGS).

The PUBLIC had already argued that this year the vaccine would be free for pregnant women, in addition to nursing home professionals, another novelty that occurs in a year of the covid-19 pandemic. Previously, in the previous DGS rule, the influenza vaccine was highly recommended for these groups, but not free.

In this last rule, it is therefore confirmed that pregnant women and professionals of establishments such as, for example, residential structures for the elderly, support houses, shelters and temporary reception centers will be now also included in the gratuity.

But the rule also states that, this year, not only professionals from the National Health Service (as was the case last year), but also “clinical internship students” can be vaccinated for free.

Finally, it includes free vaccination, and not only in the recommendation, of immunocompromised, referring to different types of situations, among which, HIV infection; asplenia or splenic dysfunction; immunosuppressive chemotherapy (antineoplastic or post-transplant); therapy with biological drugs and other drugs (DMARDS); or treatment with systemic corticosteroids for more than a month at certain doses, specified in the document.

In the previous standard, people were already included in chemotherapy, for example, but this year there is a new point in the standard regarding immunosuppression, which extends the scope of the standard to other situations. , including primary or secondary immunosuppression, due to disease or treatment.

The first phase of vaccination starts on Monday, with priority for the elderly at home, health professionals and pregnant women. The NHS already has 335,000 doses available.

