Lebanese Prime Minister resigns following political deadlock | Lebanon

The Lebanese Prime Minister designate, Mustapha Adib, resigned this Saturday at a time of political deadlock over the formation of the government, a month after his appointment and the violent explosion in the port of Beirut.

Mustapha Adib formalized his decision after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Lebanese prime minister may resign before forming government

This announcement destroys the diplomatic efforts made by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, to get out of the serious political impasse in the country, also hit by a serious financial crisis, aggravated by the explosion in early August in the port of Beirut.

Macron pressured Lebanese politicians to negotiate a stable political solution so that they could pass urgent reforms.

But despite French support, Mustapha Adib faced several obstacles on the national political scene, with the country’s main Shiite groups, Hezbollah and Amal, demanding to keep the finance portfolio in the new government.

Hezbollah and Amal insist on appointing the Shiite ministers of the new executive, having condemned the formation of the executive without its consultation.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

In addition to this political stalemate, Lebanon is plunged into a serious economic crisis, considered the worst in the country’s modern history, as it did not pay its foreign debt for the first time, the local currency collapsed and is witnessing rising inflation, poverty and unemployment.

The crisis was exacerbated by the August 4 explosion in the port of Beirut, triggered by the detonation of thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The disaster killed nearly 200 people, injured thousands more and resulted in billions of dollars in losses.

Lebanon is in desperate need of financial assistance, but France and other international powers refuse to provide such support until structural reforms are carried out in the country, first due to systematic corruption and ‘poor management.

continue reading