Celtics beat Heat and stay ‘alive’ in race for NBA Finals – Observe

A ‘big’ second-half entry Friday saw the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 121-108 and stay ‘alive’ in the race for the North American Basketball League playoff final (NBA). .

Without margin of error, given the handicap of 1-3 in the draw, the “ five ” of Brad Stevens started the match very badly and still lost in the first half, by a maximum of 12 points ( 5-17 in the first period and 28-40 in the second). The Celtics reached the gap to lose by seven points (51-58), but, determined and much more assertive, opened the third quarter with a 13-2 partial, took over (64-60) and never lost until the end of the meeting.

The 41-25 in the third quarter – the Heat haven’t collected as many points in the play-off since late 2014 – were decisive in the success of the Boston team, which must save a new match ” in the Sunday to force the seventh game.

Jayson Tatum, with 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Jaylen Brown, with 28 points and eight rebounds, led the Celtics, chasing the 22nd and first final since losing 4-3 to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010. Among the winners, German post Daniel Theis was also in good shape, with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Kemba Walker contributed 15 points and seven assists and Marcus Smart with 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

From the bench we highlight the 10 points and eight of Gordon Hayward, in just 10.09 minutes, of the Turkish Enes Kanter. In the Miami squad, the best were Slovenian baseman Goran Dragic, with 23 points, and Duncan Robinson, with 20, including 17 in the first half. Jimmy Butler scored 17 points and Bam Adebayo 13, both adding eight rebounds and eight assists, while Game 4 “ hero ” Tyler Herro, with a career record of 37, came in at 14.

The NBA play-offs continue today in the Orlando bubble, with the Los Angeles Lakers able to seal qualifying for the Finals if they beat the Denver Nuggets for the fourth time. The Nuggets have already “turned” 1-3 towards Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers.