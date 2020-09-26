120 volunteers offer to serve a sentence in place of a teenager accused of blasphemy | Nigeria

The director of the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland, Piotr Cywinski, volunteered, along with 119 other volunteers from around the world, to serve the 120-month sentence for blasphemy, to which he was sentenced by an Islamic court, a teenager 13 year old Nigerian.

According to the BBC, Piotr Cywinski asked Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to forgive the boy, even writing him a letter, in which he argues that he should not be held fully responsible, given his age, which he should not be submitted. lose his youth, deprived of opportunities and stigmatized for the rest of his life.

Even so, if the authorities consider that the words he spoke deserve this sanction, then the 120 adult volunteers offer to do it in the place of the young man, he adds in the letter quoted by this media. Thus, each would serve a month in prison instead of the young man, which would complete the ten years provided for in the sentence.

The 13-year-old was sentenced by an Islamic court for comments he made about God during an August argument with a friend in northern Kano state, where the Muslims are in the majority.

The case has sparked controversy and Unicef ​​itself has also called on Nigerian authorities to urgently review the conviction. The boy’s lawyer also appealed, saying it violated children’s rights and the Nigerian constitution, but, as well as the BBC, said there was still no date for the analysis of the appeal to the court.

