“What is it about you and Germany?” This is a question I get rather a lot. As a Scot whose broadcasting travels have taken me around the world since first picking up the microphone professionally in 1986, no country has had a hold on me quite like the land of bratwurst, BMWs, Beckenbauer and of course, Bayern Munich.

The seed was planted in 1974, when West Germany hosted the World Cup in the Cold War days, and the country’s division added intrigue and mystery for a then-inquisitive 7-year-old football fanatic. As much as this was an immersion in the greatest sporting tournament on the planet, it spawned an interest in all things German, particularly after the DDR national team from the East defeated their more glamorous Western counterparts in a one-off game.

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/streamslivemanchester-united-vs-brighton-live-stream-free

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/streamsliveman-utd-vs-brighton-live-stream-free

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/streamsliveeverton-vs-crystal-palace-live-stream-free

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/streamslivechelsea-vs-west-bromwich-albion-live-stream-free

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/streamsliveburnley-vs-southampton-live-stream-free

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/streamslivevalencia-vs-huesca-live-stream-free

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/streamslivereal-madrid-vs-real-betis-live-stream-free

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/streamsliveinter-milan-vs-fiorentina-live-stream-free

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/f-r-e-e-brighton-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-free-2020/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/f-r-e-e-brighton-vs-man-utd-live-stream-free-2020/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/f-r-e-e-crystal-palace-vs-everton-live-stream-free-2020/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/f-r-e-e-chelsea-vs-west-brom-live-stream-free-2020/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/f-r-e-e-southampton-vs-burnley-live-stream-free-2020/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/f-r-e-e-real-betis-vs-real-madrid-live-stream-free-2020/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/f-r-e-e-fiorentina-vs-inter-milan-live-stream-free-2020/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Canterbury/Age-UK/StrEaMsLiVe-Manchester-United-vs-Brighton-Live-Stream–F/13827920/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Croydon/Alisonalisonspiritweaver.co.uk/FREE-Man-Utd-vs-Brighton-Live-Stream-Free-How-to-Watch-Socce/13827922/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Canterbury/Age-UK/NFLTV-Everton-vs-Crystal-Palace-Live-Stream-FrEE-2020-Soc/13827923/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/All-Over-The-UK/LIVE-Chelsea-vs-West-Brom-Live-Stream-Free-2020/13827924/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Canterbury/Age-UK/LIVE-TVBurnley-vs-Southamptons-Live-Stream-Free-Online/13827925/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/RedHill/Age-UK/FrEELiVeReal-Madrid-vs-Real-Betis-Live-Stream–Free-Socc/13827927/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/RedHill/Age-UK/FREE-Valencia-vs-Huesca-Live-Stream-Free-How-to-Watch-Soccer/13827928/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/RedHill/Age-UK/STrEaMsInter-Milan-vs-Fiorentina-Live-Free-Stream-Socce/13827930/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/live-man-utd-vs-brighton-live-stream-soccer-on-espn-tv

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/livetv-manchester-united-vs-brighton-hove-albion-live-stream-soccer-match-online-free

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/soccer-redditeverton-vs-crystal-palace-live-stream-reddit-soccer-match

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/live-man-utd-vs-brighton-live-stream-soccer-on-espn-tv

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/live-now-chelsea-vs-west-bromwich-albion-livestreamfree

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/livemanchester-united-vs-brighton-hove-albion-live-stream-free-soccer-2020/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/free_-man-utd-vs-brighton-live-stream-free-premier-league-2020/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/united-states/Encore-Beach-Club/Live-Manchester-United-vs-Brighton-Live-Stream-Free-Online/13827944/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/united-states/HAKKASAN/LivE-Manchester-United-vs-Brighton–Hove-Albion-Live-Stream/13827945/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Busaba-Manchester–/LIVEValencia-vs-Huesca-Live-Stream-FRee-2020-La-Liga-Online-/13828032/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Busaba-Manchester–/LIVE-Burnley-vs-Southampton-Live-Stream-FRee-2020-Premier/13828039/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Busaba-Manchester–/LIVE-Everton-vs-Crystal-Palace-Live-Stream-FRee-2020-Soccer/13828052/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Busaba-Manchester–/LIVEChelsea-vs-West-Bromwich-Albion-Live-Stream-FRee-Soccer/13828062/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/aa934aaeca72409ea9e92afa2074c6a0

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/stream-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-on-official-hd

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/live-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-free-rugby-online/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/online-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-free-hd-tv/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/united-states/Encore-Beach-Club/TVFree-Racing-92-vs-Saracens-Live-Stream-Online/13827904/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-free-rugby-match-watch-online/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/4ec8da9ffb7b4fbbb2f66e34814198b7

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/uh-dracing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-semi-final-round-free

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/live-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-champions-cup-2020-online-free

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/semi-finalracing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-free-tv-coverage/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/official-livestreamracing-92-vs-saracens-rugby-2020-live-streams-free-reddit/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-rugby-2020-watch-online-free-tv/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/fda436008d1449b4af7692e98aca246f

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/live_-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-free-tv-channel

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/live_saracens-vs-racing-92-live-free-stream-online-rugby-game-2020/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/free_racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-free-champions-cup-2020/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Liverpool/Busaba-Liverpool/LIVE-Racing-92-vs-Saracens-Live-Stream-Free-Champions-cup/13827907/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/live-champions-cup-2020-live-stream-free-rugby-match

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/free_-challenge-cup-2020-live-stream-free-rugby-match

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/live_champions-cup-2020-live-stream-free-rugby-full-game/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/rugby-challenge-cup-2020-live-stream-online-free-rugby/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/free_champions-cup-2020-live-stream-free-rugby/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/livechallenge-cup-2020-live-stream-free-rugby/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/fe1cce1708df43d6b4cf1c4a67666bb1

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/rugbysaracens-vs-racing-92-live-stream-free-tv-channel/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/live-streamsaracens-vs-racing-92-live-stream-free-2020-rugby-online

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/4c268697879c4328ba8152ac17f76d6d

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Busaba-Manchester–/LIVE-Saracens-vs-Racing-92-Live-Stream-FRee-Rugby-2020-/13827912/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watchsaracens-vs-racing-92-live-stream-free-rugby-2020/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/rugbyracing-92-vs-saracens-live-free-stream

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/streams-reddit-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-free/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/91c600d92e3a47ed97a0bf7d0011d8ca

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/watchtv-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-free/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/liveracing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-champions-cup-2020-free-on-official-hd

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watch-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-streams-free-rugby-online-tv/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/aae076a4e466454abd1feb45b6a1a64f

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/rugbyrsaracens-vs-racing-92-live-stream-semi-final-round-free-in-hd/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/rug-bychampions-cup-2020-live-streams-free-online-tv-coverage/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/rugby-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-watch-online-free/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/7199c9548767433c8f631c9a9c63ff2d

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/live-leicester-tigers-vs-rc-toulon-live-stream-rugby-watch-for-free/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/d508988ad2bf46afbf6291242a3660ad

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/h-d-tv-leicester-tigers-vs-rc-toulon-live-stream-free-challenge-cup-2020-online

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/ru__gby-challenge-cup-2020-live-stream-free-tv-coverage/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/379f6139d2d845e38883d5abf1be43a6

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/watch-reddit-rc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-free

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/reddit-rc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-online-free/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/free-tv-rc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-online-official-streaming/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Wigan/Circus-Vegas/LivENow-RC-Toulon-vs-Leicester-Tigers-Live-Stream/13827906/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/rc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-rugby-2020-watch-online-free-tv/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/live_rc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-free-rugby-full-game-2020

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/live_-leicester-tigers-vs-rc-toulon-live-stream-free-reddit-online-tv/https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/2020-rc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-free-rugby/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/7d99cd9d0c7247ff9cee49b96d365561

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/Busaba-Eathai/LIVE-RC-Toulon-vs-Leicester-Tigers-Live-Free-Stream-Online/13827913/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/freeleicester-tigers-vs-rc-toulon-live-stream-free-rugby-schedules/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/streamleicester-tigers-vs-rc-toulon-live-stream-free/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/liveleicester-tigers-vs-rc-toulon-live-stream-free-online-2020-rugby

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/50fe8463f381441ca287f26c27371040

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/livestreamrc-toulonnais-vs-leicester-tigerslive-stream-free/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/livestreamrc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigerslive-streamfree-tv

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/%e2%96%b7livestream-rc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-live-free-tv/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/366c830b31dc40e4b8e40e855611edf9

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/head-to-headrc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-free-rugby-online-free-semi-final

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/li-verc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-challenge-cup-2020-watch-for-free

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/rc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-watch-on-full-hd/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/rc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-rugby-free-tv-channel/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/7305321ebc7c43ab91df9d0249c98e2d

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/livestreamrc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-2020full-game/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/b0fd9b2258dd4ddb97d8652683bfe44f

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/2c06c5e7f6ed430ea6c14ffa8c786c02

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/rugby-exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-online-free-hd

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/free-exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-online-reddit-info/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-online-free-hd-tv/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/Blue-Vegas/Exeter-Chiefs-vs-Toulouse-Live-Stream/13827905/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/official-livestreamexeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-rugby-2020-live-streams-free-reddit/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/official-livestreamrc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigersrugby-2020-live-streams-free-reddit/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-rugby-2020-watch-online-free-tv/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/united-states/Cavallo-Point-Lodge/LIVE-Exeter-Chiefs-vs-Toulouse-Live-Stream-Free-Rugby-2020/13827908/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/b09173617a58453f8c00b552232d1122

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/live_-exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-free-champions-cup-2020/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/rug_by-exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-free-online-2020/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/streams-exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-free-tv-coverage

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/25ca497550c0417c8405e8337046d32d

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/streamofficialtoulouse-vs-exeter-chiefs-live-free-stream-2020-online-tv/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/watch-toulouse-vs-exeter-chiefs-live-free-stream-online-tv-channel

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/streamstoulouse-vs-exeter-chiefs-live-stream-free-2020-tv-channel/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-free-rugby-match

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/b4f52a3665b54aa19dc5ac5b109a218c

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/reddit-f-r-e-e-exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-free/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/watchlive-exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-free/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/live-toulouse-vs-exeter-chiefs-live-stream-semi-final-round-free-hd-online-tv

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watch-toulouse-vs-exeter-chiefs-live-stream-free-4k-tv-channel/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/bfef74041dee4aeeb087a80482677071

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/str-eam-champions-cup-2020-live-streams-free-rugby-match-watch-online/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/886ae4058da647d5aef6fa4412933a9a

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-online-free-live-rugby/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-free-tv-coverage/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/utv-gameexeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-watch-free-for-2020-champions-cup-rugby

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-online-on-hd-rugby-semi-final

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/livestreamrc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-2020full-game/

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/b0fd9b2258dd4ddb97d8652683bfe44f

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/live-tv-%f0%9f%8f%89-exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-rugby-2020-european-champions-cup-semi-final-4k-tv/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watch-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-online-free-rugby-game-2020/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Busaba-Manchester–/LIVERacing-92-vs-Saracens-Live-Stream-Free-Online-Rugby/13828015/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Busaba-Manchester–/LIVE-Exeter-chiefs-vs-Toulouse-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit-Onlin/13828020/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Busaba-Manchester–/LIVE-RC-Toulon-vs-Leicester-Tigers-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit/13828023/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/rnracing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watch-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-rugby-cup/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/Blue-Vegas/Watch-Racing-92-vs-Saracens-LiveStream-Reddit-Online-Free/13828019/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/Blue-Vegas/WATCH-Racing-92-vs-Saracens-Live-Stream-Rugby-Cup/13828029/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/Blue-Vegas/Watch-Man-Utd-vs-Brighton-Live-Stream-EPL-2020-Free/13828042/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watch-everton-vs-crystal-palace-live-stream-epl-2020-free/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watch-chelsea-vs-west-bromwich-albion-live-stream-epl-2020-free/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watch-burnley-vs-southampton-live-stream-epl-2020-free/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watch-real-madrid-vs-real-betis-live-stream-epl-2020-free/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watch-valencia-vs-huesca-live-stream-epl-2020-free/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watch-inter-milan-vs-fiorentina-live-stream-epl-2020-free/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Southend-on-Sea/Annie%27s-Attic-Southend-On-Sea/FReE-Racing-92-vs-saracens-Live-Stream-Free/13828014/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Southend-on-Sea/Billi-Smiles-Circus-Southend-On-Sea/WatchExeter-chiefs-vs-Toulouse-Live-Stream-Free/13828016/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Bath/Bradford-On-Avon-Tourist-Information-Centre/RuGbY-RC-Toulon-vs-Leicester-Tigers-Live-Stream-Free-TV-Channel/13828018/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Southend-on-Sea/Annie%27s-Attic-Southend-On-Sea/SocCEr-Man-Utd-vs-Brighton-Live-Stream-Free-TV/13828025/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Stoke-On-Trent/Best-Western-Plus-Stoke-On-Trent-Moat-House/GamE2020Chelsea-vs-West-Bromwich-Albion-Lice-Stream-Free-/13828041/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Southend-on-Sea/Annie%27s-Attic-Southend-On-Sea/StreamofficialBurnley-vs-Southampton-Live-Stream-Free-Game-/13828050/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Southend-on-Sea/Annie%27s-Attic-Southend-On-Sea/Real-Madrid-vs-Real-Betis-Live-Stream-Free-Football-Game-2020/13828059/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Southend-on-Sea/Annie%27s-Attic-Southend-On-Sea/Watch-FreeValencia-vs-Huesca-Live-Stream-Free/13828065/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/united-states/Carlos-And-Charlies/LiVeRacing-92-vs-Saracens-Live-StreamChampions-cup-2020-FrEe/13828021/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/onl-ine-racing-92-vs-saracens-live-stream-free-hd-tv/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/united-states/Downtown-Las-Vegas-Events-Center—DLVEC/LIVE-Champions-Cup-2020-Live-Stream–Free-Rugby-Online-TV/13828036/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/stream__champions-cup-2020-live-stream-reddit-free-tv-coverage/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/watch-exeter-chiefs-vs-toulouse-live-stream-online-free-on-4k/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/united-states/Blue-Martini-Lounge–Las-Vegas/Exeter-chiefs-vs-Toulouse-Live-Stream–Watch-On-HD-Free-RugBy/13828063/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/rugby__rc-toulon-vs-leicester-tigers-live-stream-challenge-cup-2020-free-dhq/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Southend-on-Sea/Annie%27s-Attic-Southend-On-Sea/Inter-Milan-vs-Fiorentina-Live-Stream-Free/13828070/

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Manchester/Busaba-Manchester–/LIVE-Manchester-United-vs-Brighton-Live-Stream-Free-Online-/13828074/