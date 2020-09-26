Miguel Costa Matos, the youngest MP, is a candidate for JS | PS

Miguel Costa Matos will be a candidate for the leadership of the Socialist Youth (JS). The announcement of the candidacy will be formalized at the national commission of JS, this Sunday, writes the Express in the edition of this Saturday. At 26, Miguel Costa Matos is the youngest member of this legislature. Even before reaching the socialist parliamentary bench, the young deputy had already joined the cabinet of Prime Minister António Costa. From now on, Miguel Costa Matos aspires to become secretary general of the structure of young socialists.

A graduate in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Warwick, Miguel Costa Matos was Visiting Fellow in the Strategy and Studies Office of the Ministry of the Economy, followed by the post of Budget and Public Finance Specialist in the Office of planning, strategy and evaluation. and international relations of the Ministry of Finance.

In addition to being a member of the JS secretariat, the deputy is since March 2019 president of the Federation of Urban Areas of JS Lisbon.

It is the first name to emerge in the race to succeed the management of Maria Begonha, the current general secretary of JS. In 2018, Maria Begonha was the only candidate to reach the front, but still divided the young socialists. His campaign was also marked by controversies related to errors in his curriculum vitae, which ended up delineating certain municipalities in his candidacy.

The JS Congress which will decide on the succession is expected to take place in December.

