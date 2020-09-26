DGS does not allow Benfica to have partners in the presidential gallery of Luz | Coronavirus

Benfica will not be able to have members and guests in the presidential stand to watch the game with Moreirense at Estádio da Luz this Saturday. According to the club’s SAD, the director general of health informed La Liga Portugal at 11:39 p.m. on Friday that there was no clearance for the initiative.

“We consider it absolutely unacceptable and regrettable that after all, La Liga Portugal, in a recurring demonstration of incompetence and negligence on the part of its main officials, has not validated with the general management of the health and competent entities the rules it has defined and transmitted as safe to the clubs. official competition manual ”, indicates a note from Benfica SAD, published this Saturday.

This Saturday’s Benfica-Moreirense, counting for the second round of La I Liga, would count on the presence of members of the “incarnate” club in the presidential gallery of the Estádio da Luz. 20 members were invited who watched all the home games. last season and due to seniority criteria, seven more representatives of Benfica houses across the country. In addition to these supporters, representatives of the club’s main sponsors were also invited to be at the gallery.

SAD “was informed” this Saturday morning by the League of “the receipt by this entity of an email dated yesterday at 23:39, from the Director General of Health, Dr. Graça Freitas, realizing that there was no authorization “for the invitation made by Benfica” for the presence of a limited number of members, Benfica houses and sponsors in the presidential box “.

Benfica expresses its “incomprehension” because, “being known for several days”, the initiative to open the presidential bench to some supporters, “yesterday [sexta-feira] in the evening “the DGS” expressly informed the League of this impossibility and the need for a prior request to this effect by the club concerned, which was never envisaged in the face of what was expressly authorized by the manual competition “.

SAD benfiquista reiterates having taken this initiative in accordance with the procedures manual of the regulations of La Liga Portugal defined for this time, in which “it expressly refers to the possibility of occupying up to 50% of the number of seats in the presidential stands” .

Presence of members at the Tribuna da Luz “follows the directives of the DGS”

Benfica says that “La Liga Portugal, its president and its main officers responsible for the organization and management of competitions must take full responsibility for the level of amateurism they reveal, when they define in the manual of the League standards and express directives that were not properly validated with the competent authorities, nor inform the clubs in a timely manner of this failure, thus once again damaging the image of Portuguese football ”.

“It would be important to clarify how La Liga Portugal plans to implement this recommendation, as it is common knowledge that on the opening day of the championship several clubs put this permission of the League into practice, on models which vary from one club to another, ”he adds.

The SAD of Benfica declares that it does not want “to enter into a discussion on the consistency of the criteria which determine the decisions of the health authorities”, underlining “the example of civic spirit, organization and rigor with which the clubs have adopted and managed all safeguard and protection guidelines. public health, despite recurring examples of negligence on the part of La Liga Portugal management ”.

The guests have already been informed of the decision of the DGS, expressing the SAD of the club “the enormous desire to come back, as soon as possible”, “to have the pleasure of the gradual return of the public in the stadiums, thus allowing the situation to evolve ”.

Vitória’s plans

On Friday evening, the PUBLIC wrote that the plans of two clubs, Vitória and Benfica, to invite some members to watch a football match in the presidential stand raised doubts.

In previous statements to the PUBLIC, Benfica insisted on following “all DGS guidelines” and “complying with League regulations”, which state that the presidential gallery can have “a maximum capacity of 50%” of its capacity.

For this reason, and although there is a DGS directive according to which “the presence of the public in sports competitions is determined by the legislation in force, according to the technical opinion of the DGS, based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation” , Benfica will not have seen the need to inform or request a prior opinion from the local or regional health authorities.

“As far as I know, there was no request for advice on whether or not to have guests to watch the game. This is the objective point of the situation ”, declared Friday the director of the DGS Graça Freitas during the usual press conference on the evolution of the pandemic. Later, however, he would follow an email to the Benfica SAD to clarify the matter.

As for V. Guimarães, after seeing the plan of 40 supporters fail at the presidential platform of the stadium, he presented a new solution to this health authority and to sports organizations, which provides for the guests to perform serological tests for covid 19, promoted by the club.

