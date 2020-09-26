Fernando Pimenta wins gold and silver at Sprint World Cup | Canoe

Portuguese canoeist Fernando Pimenta won a gold and a silver medal at the Sprint World Cup this Saturday morning in Szeged, Hungary.

Pimenta won gold in the K1 1000 meters by beating one of his main opponents, the young Hungarian Balint Kopasz, current world champion. Fernando Pimenta also won the silver medal in the K1 500 meters.

This Saturday morning, Norberto Mourão and Joana Vasconcelos, both in the A final of VL2 and K1200 meters respectively, won bronze medals.

