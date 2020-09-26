75 years of Tagesspiegel, 30 years of German unity: Wolfgang Schäuble: “We have not put ourselves in people’s shoes” – politics

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble spoke in a conversation with the Tagesspiegel about errors in the reunification process. The former West German unification negotiator said: “We have not put ourselves in the shoes of the people who have lived in another part of Germany for 40 years, including this other state. We did not understand enough what completely different experiences the East Germans had. ‘

He also said: “As a West German you learn more and more that in 1990 we apparently thought we knew how to do it. Democracy worked great for us. “

Sabine Bergmann-Pohl, the president of the first and last freely elected People’s Chamber of the GDR and thus also the last head of state of the lost land, replied: “You just have to put yourself in the shoes of people who used to live under a cheese dome, what the state did everything for it has arranged. That changed abruptly in 1990. People were released and were not prepared for it. But I can no longer hear people say that it should have slowed down then, people should have been prepared. All rubbish. “

About the refugee crisis she said: “There are good arguments why we cannot take in all refugees. There are so many benefactors here who want a better and more beautiful world from one day to the next. But we don’t live on cloud nine. “

In the conversation that took place on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Tagesspiegel, both spoke about the current state of the press. Schäuble said, “There is already a strong trend towards mainstream public opinion, even in published opinions. This has to do with the incredible amount of information and the information race. It is becoming more and more difficult to choose which messages to observe and record. But it takes a focus. It remains the job of the press to help. Objective versus outrageous – you have to try to mobilize resistance if you don’t want to end up in the mainstream. “

Read the full interview here. (cas, gate)