Santos Silva responds to the American ambassador: “Portugal is the one who makes the decisions” | Diplomacy

The Portuguese foreign minister warned this Saturday that the decision maker in Portugal is the government, in response to statements by the US ambassador, who demanded that Lisbon choose between its allies and China. Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva commented, in statements to the Lusa agency, and an interview with George Glass in the Portuguese weekly Expresso, in which he argued that Portugal must choose between “friends and allies ”of the United States and“ economic partner ”China, warning that choosing China on issues such as 5G could have defense implications.

“The Portuguese government registers the statements. But the fundamental point is the following: in Portugal, the decision-makers are the Portuguese authorities, who take the decisions that concern Portugal, within the framework of the Constitution and Portuguese law and the powers that the law attributes to different to different authorities. competent ”, told me.

“Decisions taken in Portugal are taken in accordance with democratic and humanist values, Portuguese values, in accordance with the national interests of Portugal, in accordance with the process of concertation at European Union (EU) level, when this process is relevant and with the alliance system in which Portugal is integrated, which is well known and very stabilized, ”he added.

Asked by Lusa on whether George Glass’s statements can be considered interference in Portuguese internal affairs, Santos Silva argued that he had not done so and recalled the good relations between Portugal and United States.

“I don’t see. The deep friendship that unites the two countries, the way we have developed very fruitful relations over the years, the way we work closely together, whether bilaterally or in multilateral organizations, all this justifies me not to comment on the opportunity and the way of the interview with the ambassador, ”he replied.

For Santos Silva, the Portuguese government “knows” what are the interests of Portugal, as well as those of its allies, and the obligations, after which, he insisted, takes the decisions.

“We decide based on our own options. It is we who choose and we have chosen for a long time. We are part of the EU, NATO, the West, we have a special relationship with Africa, with Latin America, with different regions of Asia and all of this is known to our allies. And they know we are allies all the time, not on occasion. We are reliable and credible allies, ”he said.

Asked by Lusa whether the statements by the American diplomat represented the possibility of being called to the Foreign Ministry to give an explanation, Santos Silva de-dramatized the issue.

“I have already answered the essential question. It is clear, for all of us, what is the frame of reference in which we operate and that who decides what is done, it is us, at all times ”, he replied, defending however that Portugal considers any foreign investment to be welcome.

“All North American companies are welcome in Portugal, they know it. We want more companies from the United States to Portugal, we want more European companies. We are in favor of foreign investments which comply with European and Portuguese legislation and which contribute to the Portuguese economy ”, he added.

On issues related to the possibility that a Huawei 5G network could affect national security and defense, Santos Silva stressed that there are evaluation criteria.

“We know very clearly that in certain aspects related to national security issues or to the defense systems in which Portugal is integrated, the evaluation criteria also integrate these criteria”, he concluded.

In an interview with Expresso, George Glass admitted the security and defense consequences for Portugal if the country chooses to work with China.

According to the diplomat, the consequences will be technical, such as NATO activity or the exchange of classified information, and not political, at least for now.

“There are countries that work in true partnership as allies. If we cannot communicate at this level, then there will also be a reflection on the political atmosphere and the evolution of political relations. Right now it’s a matter of national defense, not politics, ”Glass said.

The ambassador admits that Portugal is a victim of the US-Chinese trade conflict because it is part of the “battlefield” in Europe, where one of the conflict fronts is the new 5G technology, for which Portugal plans to work with Chinese Huawei, but not in the fundamental aspects of the network, but only in the distribution of the radio signal. Glass is adamant that the United States preferred Portugal not to have any Huawei equipment in the 5G network.

