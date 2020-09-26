Lewis Hamilton breaks Shumacher record with new pole in Sochi | Formula 1

This Saturday, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) took the 96th pole position of his career, the eighth of the season, starting in a privileged position to tie Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 Russian Grand Prix victories in Sochi, tenth in the Championship of the world. Formula 1.

QUALIFICATION CLASSIFICATION

Max splits the Mercedes pair with a last ditch effort to grab P2 # RussianGP ???? # F1 pic.twitter.com/RTjfHthZYT

– Formula 1 (@ F1) September 26, 2020

Hamilton was set to miss third qualifying, where he ended up setting a new track record with 1’31.304, starting alongside a surprising Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who defeated Finland’s Valtteri Bottas ( Mercedes), both medium tires.

Leclerc was a few inches from the collision with his teammate ?? # RussianGP ???? # F1 pic.twitter.com/3e8V0AilFS

– Formula 1 (@ F1) September 26, 2020

Confident of its superiority on the track, the Mercedes planned to embark on a middleweight race, taking the risk of an unforeseen event that would require a change of strategy. Brokers and the crash of Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) brought some uncertainty, with Hamilton risking missing the final qualifying session, where the top ten enter.

The interruption led the world champion to switch to soft tires and successfully enter the discussion of pole position, which he would eventually get for the second time in Sochi.

Ricciardo is at the top of the timing screens ??

His 1: 32.218 is the benchmark eight minutes from the end of the second quarter # RussianGP ???? # F1 pic.twitter.com/tfIarn0ARZ

– Formula 1 (@ F1) September 26, 2020

With Lance Stroll’s Ferrari and Racing Point eliminated in Q2, the surprise was the time of Daniel Ricciardo, who achieved the best record, placing Renault ahead of Bottas and Carlos Sainz. A feat that will not last, since the Australian finished fifth in the next qualifying round, overtaken by Mercedes, Verstappen and Sergio Pérez (Racing Point).

