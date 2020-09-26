but Bruno turned back time and fell in love with penalties again – Obs …

Bruno Fernandes arrived in England at the end of January, scored 12 goals until the end of the season and was considered Player of the Year by Manchester United fans, although he only played in the second half of the season. The immediate adaptation made the Portuguese midfielder one of the Premier League signings of the year – but still, even Bruno Fernandes is not immune to criticism.

Eight of the 12 goals Bruno Fernandes scored came from penalties, and Manchester United was the team that suffered the most penalties in the last Premier League (14). The most recurring criticisms of the Portugal international are, for this very reason, allegations that he only scores penalty goals: and Bruno Fernandes makes a point of playing with the situation.

“You can’t talk a lot about penalties because everyone will say that I only score like that,” the former Sporting player told Manchester United media in an interview about last season. “Everyone talks about penalties like it’s easy but you can lose a final if you don’t score. Manchester United won the Champions League in Moscow on penalties [em 2008]. For many, it’s easy when you’re in front of the television. He looks at the goalkeeper and if he jumps to the left, he ends up to the right. Okay, but I thought I would shoot left and the keeper saved. It can happen. What matters most to me is to keep scoring, ”he explained, subsequently guaranteeing that he feels“ confident ”to score penalties but is not afraid to share the responsibility.

“Rashford was the one who scored penalties before, so I said to him: ‘When you feel confident, if you want to score, it’s okay for me.’ The most important thing is to score for Manchester United. It doesn’t matter if it’s Bruno or someone else, ”concluded the Portuguese midfielder.

This Saturday, Manchester United played their second Premier League game and traveled to Brighton to face a side which lost to Chelsea on Matchday 1 and beat Newcastle last week. After the initial slip with Crystal Palace, who traveled to Old Trafford to surprise and win, Solskjaer appeared to return to the formula he finished with last season and restored places to Wan-Bissaka, Matic and Mason Greenwood in the eleven, after launching Fosu. -Mensah, McTominay and Daniel James the previous weekend.

Midway through the week, Manchester United defeated Luton Town in the League Cup third round and the Norwegian coach spared Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Rashford, who entered the final moments. The clear objective was to have all three players ready to face Brighton and not give rise to another slippage. The first minutes of the match, however, brought Brighton ever closer to the goal: Graham Potter’s team hit the post three times, first on the Trossard post (10 ′), then again by Trossard but on the another post (21 ′) and still on the post, by Webster (30 ′), in a shot that De Gea deflected again.

In a very divided game in midfield but where Manchester United were unable to untie the knot to cause danger beyond, Brighton’s goal ended up appearing even before the break. In a reversal of what is usually the usual story, Bruno Fernandes committed a penalty on Lamptey and Neal Maupay converted the penalty to Panenka (40 ′). Even at the end of the first half, the Red Devils were still tied, the first time they approached the opposing goal and on Dunk’s goal following a free kick from Bruno Fernandes (43 ′).

In the second half, the match referee again signaled another penalty in Brighton’s favor, but the decision was overturned by VAR. Manchester United took advantage and managed to draw the second goal: Bruno Fernandes released Rashford and the English striker took the same opponent from the front three times to shoot after his left foot (55 ′). Until the end of the match, Graham Potter’s team still shook De Gea’s goal, still through Trossard (77 ′), Bailly and Van de Beek still entered but surprises were reserved for discounts.

Brighton played better than Manchester United, completely dominated from the hour mark and fell back on all levels after Rashford’s goal. The result of the good performance of Graham Potter’s team in the second half then appeared in the fifth minute of remissions, until March, which appeared alone at the far post at the head after a cross from the right (90 + 5 ′). But in the last match of the match, in the great district of Brighton, Maupay deflected a touch and Maguire: the referee whistled for the end of the match and was immediately surrounded by players of the Red Devils. He called everyone back, saw the VAR footage, scored a penalty and Bruno Fernandes gave the victory to United (90 + 10 ′).

In a game that will go down in the history of the current edition of the Premier League, Bruno Fernandes started taking a penalty and ended up securing victory with another. The game was over, Brighton had played better and Solskjaer’s side had scored a point in two games. Until Bruno Fernandes removes the ribbon from the past and gives Manchester United the first victory in the league, also making his debut in the current season.