The game was over, but Bruno Fernandes still gave Man the victory. International football

Dramatic end, with the finger of a Portuguese. It is in these contours that Bruno Fernandes offered Manchester United victory against Brighton (2-3), this Saturday, in a match of the third round of the English League.

The referee had already whistled towards the end of the match, but VAR had received a penalty in the last stroke of the match. As the rules say, United were entitled to a penalty and Bruno Fernandes made a 2-3 which, of course, no longer allowed his opponent to respond.

Before that, United had a very painful game on Saturday. He had less possession of the ball, fewer shots, fewer attacks and less “shots” towards the opposing goal. And it is with this domination that Brighton – who hit the irons five (!) Times – started in the 40th, with a penalty converted by Maupay, after the foul of Bruno Fernandes. Three minutes later, Dunk scored an own goal, in a move started with a free kick from the Portuguese.

In the second half, United opposed the lack of supremacy and progressed in the score, always with the “finger” of Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder watched and Rashford scored after a great individual kick (video below).

With the victory “in their pocket”, United allowed March to draw at 90 + 5 ‘, in a goal which gave a certain logic to the statistics of the match, largely favorable to the theoretically more fragile Brighton.

But that match was destined for an even more dramatic end, taking place at the aforementioned penalty kick seen by VAR and converted by Bruno Fernandes, way past the hour mark.

With this result, United take their first victory in two games (they are one game less), while Brighton have their second loss in three games.

