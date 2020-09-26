Have you entered higher education? Find out more on the PÚBLICO website at midnight this Sunday | Access to higher education 2020

This year, more than 62,000 students applied for the 1st phase of the national competition for access to public higher education, a record number. And more vacations are at stake than usual: With 51,408 that were initially available, the government has given the green light to another 4,737. At 12:01 am this Sunday, the results are published.

The PUBLIC has prepared a special on access to higher education. From 12:01 am, you will be able to consult the marks of the last students placed in each course on the PUBLIC site. If you are a candidate and you have an access rating equal to or higher than that which appears in the desired course, it means that you are registered.

Of the more than 5,000 vacancies that were at stake, some will be left for the second phase of the competition, which will start on Monday. For this reason, on the PUBLIC lists you can also find out in which training and educational establishments there are still places available.

These vacancies will be placed in the competition of the 2nd phase, as well as others, such as those which, having been occupied during this 1st phase, do not give rise to registrations and registrations for example.

Candidates for the 2nd phase of the competition are eligible: candidates for the 1st phase are not ranked; applicants placed in the 1st phase who intend to apply again – if these students are placed in the 2nd phase, the placement in the 1st phase, as well as the enrollment and registration they have made, are canceled; candidates who, although placed in the 1st phase, do not register and do not register; students who, although fulfilling the application conditions within the deadline for submitting applications for the 1st phase, have not presented themselves; and, finally, students who did not meet the application conditions until after the deadline for submitting applications for the 1st phase.

The vacancies occupied in the 1st phase in which registration and registration have not taken place are announced on October 7 on the site www.dges.gov.pt.

It was on August 28 that the Government decided to increase the number of vacant positions for this national competition, using all the places available in the special access competitions, namely those which are usually intended for international students. “It is a unique opportunity to have more Portuguese students with excellent grades in our education system”, underlined the Minister of Higher Education at the time. Manuel Heitor recalled that due to covid-19, there will be fewer international students this year. “It’s an increase [da oferta de ensino superior] specialized, which mainly targets the most popular courses and those which welcome the best students ”, specified the Minister.

