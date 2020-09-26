Miguel Oliveira starts from 12th place for the MotoGP Catalunya GP | MotoGP

Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira (KTM) qualified this Saturday in 12th place for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalonia, the eighth round of the world championship.

Oliveira, who crashed at the start of the final qualifying round, but without any physical consequences, achieved the best lap towards the end, with a time of 1’40.188, with 475 milliseconds from the pole maker, the Italian Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha).

The Portuguese driver had guaranteed, in the morning, direct qualification for the second phase of qualifying by setting the third fastest time in the third free practice session.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Italian Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), who holds the 350th grand prix of his career at Barcelona, ​​completed the first row of the grid.

Miguel Oliveira’s qualification was hampered by the crash, which occurred on the first flying lap, leaving the Portuguese rider less time to attack a good position on the starting grid.

“This morning we finished with a very good feeling, but in the afternoon the conditions changed and I didn’t feel so comfortable with the medium tire anymore”, explained the Almada rider, to the outcome of the session.

Miguel Oliveira admitted having lost “a little confidence” due to the fall suffered at the start of qualifying, in the first launched lap, which meant “not improving the morning time”.

“I’m a little disappointed, but tomorrow [domingo] we will have a long race, which will be very difficult, so I hope to have a smart race and get as close as possible to the front places ”, concluded the Tech3 rider.

The Catalan GP will take place this Sunday from 2 p.m.

