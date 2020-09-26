João Ferreira accuses Marcelo of not having defended the constitutional right to housing | Presidential elections

The candidate for the presidency of the Republic supported by the PCP, João Ferreira, accused this Saturday Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of not having defended the constitutional right to housing, recalling the veto of the guarantee of housing to tenants of the Fidelidade group.

“What we have seen in recent years is at decisive moments, for example, when it comes to guaranteeing tenants of a financial group [Fidelidade] the right of pre-emption on housing, the truth is that this possibility has been the subject of a veto by the current President of the Republic. In the case of Fidelidade, it was the subject of a veto by the President of the Republic ”, justified the Communist candidate, addressing journalists on the sidelines of a visit he made this morning to Porto. , in the Sé and Ribeira region.

João Ferreira also accused the former PSD / CDS government of aggravating the problem of the right to housing with the “eviction law”.

“When it became necessary to have a word on the law on rents, the law on eviction, when it became necessary to say a word on the absence of public housing policies that bring together the government and the municipalities to create affordable housing, that word was missing. who held the office of President of the Republic, ”continued the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic supported by the PCP.

For the Communist candidate, it is necessary to “formulate” the alternative to “the exercise of powers by the President of the Republic” and to suppose that the policies which have existed have not respected the “constitutional precept of the right to housing”.

“What we understand, knowing that the President of the Republic is not a government, but that he has a great responsibility, even for the oath that he defends, respects and applies the Constitution, the Constitution has included the right to housing and has it also listed what the state must do to realize this right to housing and anyone who swears to defend, respect and ensure respect for the Constitution must be consistent with this judgment and, therefore, has in the public decision-making, in the evaluation it makes of the laws it promulgates, in the appreciation of failures by omission in government action, there must be public decision-making ”so that this right does not or not “only in the pages of the Constitution”.

For the Communist candidate, public housing policies are necessary to encourage the creation of “affordable” housing.

“Portugal is one of the countries, even in European terms, with a smaller social housing stock in comparative terms,” he said, adding that “policies are also needed to fight speculation, to regulate the real estate market, which make it possible to repair and even bring those who, in recent years, have been evicted from the regions where they have always lived ”.

João Ferreira considered that the lack of housing affects more and more the big cities, as is the case of “Porto”, which has been a problem for “a long time” and that this problem does not only affect the most layers. poor and the most disadvantaged of the population.

“It is a problem which affects broad layers, middle layers of the population, who see more and more their right to housing called into question”, he said, recalling that the Portuguese Constitution provides for the guarantee of the right of all “to have housing. size adapted to your family and with conditions of comfort and hygiene and at affordable prices”.

Six months from the end of the term of the current President of the Republic, there are nine pre-candidates for the post of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who will not announce his decision until November concerning a re-election.

