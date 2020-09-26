A suspect admits an attack in Paris and justifies it by the republication of Charlie Hebdo | Terrorism

The main suspect in Friday’s attack on the former Charlie Hebdo premises in Paris, an 18-year-old Pakistani, confessed on Saturday that he was responsible for the act, justifying it by republishing the satirical newspaper.

Sources linked to the investigation reported today that the 18-year-old prime suspect, who claims to have been born in Pakistan, “has taken responsibility for his act, placing it in the context of the republishing of cartoons. [do profeta Maomé pelo jornal], something that I couldn’t stand ”.

The new attack took place at 11:45 a.m. local time (10:45 a.m. in Lisbon) on Friday at Nicolas Appert Street, next to the building housing the Charlie Hebdo newsroom, and emerged after, about two weeks ago, Al Qaeda again threatened the editorial of the French satirical magazine for the reissue of the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

This is pending trial of suspects in the January 2015 attack on the publication.

The alleged perpetrator of the Friday morning attack, already known to the authorities for minor offenses and illegal possession of a weapon, was detained shortly after on the Place de la Bastille, a short distance from the premises of the crime.

Besides the main suspect, six other people have already been arrested by French counterterrorism authorities for alleged links to the attack, which left two seriously injured.

The two victims are journalists (a man and a woman) from the documentary production company PLTV and are not in danger of death, according to the authorities.

The French anti-terrorism prosecution has resumed the investigation into the attack, opening an investigation for “attempted murder linked to a terrorist act and to a criminal terrorist organization”.

The decision, explained the French prosecutor, was based on three factors: the place of the attack, as well as the old wording of the satirical newspaper, the moment, since the trial of the accomplices of the attack against Charlie Hebdo took place in Paris , and the “the will expressed by the author to try the life of two people”.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

On Friday evening, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the attack was an “Islamic terrorist act” against France and against journalists.

In January 2015, two Islamic extremists killed 12 people in an attack on Charlie Hebdo, which moved after installations to an undisclosed location.

The trial of this case has been underway since the beginning of this month in Paris.

continue reading