Covid19. Russia claims it has also been the target of computer attacks over the vaccine – Observe

Covid19. Russia claims it has also been the target of computer attacks over the vaccine

Gamaleya Research Center director Alexander Ginzburg said on Saturday that computers at the institution working on Russia’s first Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, were the target of computer attacks.

In an interview with a Russian television station, quoted by the EFE news agency, Ginzburg claims that “there have been computer attacks” and explains that they occurred a few months ago, during the development of the vaccine. . “I am not an expert in information technologies and I cannot say whether they were related to the vaccine or not (…), but there have been attempts to break into the computers of our programmers”, said the leader.

The statements come two months after the United Kingdom, United States of America and Canada also said their investigations into the novel coronavirus vaccine had been hacked, presumably by Russian intelligence agencies, recalls the Spanish news agency. This Russian vaccine was registered on August 11 and has been in the third phase of clinical trials since the beginning of the month.

With Sputnik V in the last phase before approval, Russia also has a second vaccine, developed by the National Center for Virology and Biotechnology Research Véktor, in the second phase of trials, which is expected to be registered on October 15. .

The country continues to see an increase in cases, with 7,523 new diagnoses in the past 24 hours, and has now added 1,143,571 infections with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 since the start of the epidemic.