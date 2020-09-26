Koeman refuses to be the villain of the Suárez story | Soccer

Dutch FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman told reporters on Saturday, as a preview of his Spanish League debut, that the departure of Uruguayan Luis Suárez was a technical decision and that of the Catalan club, rejecting the burden of ‘a result that has already led Messi. and some former Barca players criticizing officials.

“It wasn’t just my decision, but the club’s as well. It looks like I was like the bad guy. After calling him to announce the decision, I showed the respect I deserve as a player, who has always given the best of himself, and as a person, ”said the former coach of the Netherlands.

For Ronald Koeman, if the striker continued “he would be one more member of the team”. However, Suárez’s departure has come under heavy criticism from Catalan squad “captain” Lionel Messi on a “collision course” with club management after being denied the disbandment request.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

“It is normal for a player to be a little sad when one of his friends, after several years of playing together, leaves the club. But the most important thing for me is the way Messi works in training and games and the example he sets for everyone in how he engages in the squad.

?? @ RonaldKoeman: “Messi is an example for everyone in the middle”

?? LIVE: https://t.co/dR9rBHewOI pic.twitter.com/bW6ui2iOQ2

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 26, 2020

I have not seen any training in which he showed himself affected or made me question his commitment every day, “devalued the coach during the press conference preview of the match with Villarreal, which marks the debut of” Barça »In the Spanish league.

continue reading