CDS Says “Budget Cooked on the Left Cannot Be Served on the Right” | CDS-PP

CDS president Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos said on Saturday that “a budget prepared by the left cannot be served by the right”, but spoke of the party’s position after the document became known.

In Guimarães, on the sidelines of a visit to the local Adega Cooperativa, the centrist leader added that the “evidence” related to the state budget for 2021 “is not positive”.

“CDS will present their contributions, we will see the document and hear what the government has to present, but what is born late or never settles. We will wait, but the foreshadowing, the evidence we have is not positive, especially for the country, ”he said.

President of the Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in the Algarve on Friday said opposition parties that aspire to lead the government must ensure the approval of the state budget (OE), even if the left does. disapproved.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa considered that “it is normal in Portugal, since the elections, that there is a government supported by the left”, but declared that, “in the case of the budget, if it is not not possible to have this support on the left, natural ”,“ the opposition, in particular the opposition which aims to lead the government, will think what I thought as leader of the opposition at the time ”when the he current head of state headed the PSD.

Today, Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos said the government had opted for a “preferential dialogue” with the parties to his left and “had not listened to the right” to find out what his contributions were to building the next OE .

For the head of the CDS, the government “remains stuck on the left and has cut off dialogue with the right”.

“I think it is obvious to all Portuguese that a budget cooked by the left cannot be served by the right”, he stressed.

Marcelo’s verdict

Regarding the presidential candidates, Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos said the party “will not be without a candidate”, but returned a final position after Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa communicated the decision on a possible re-election.

“At the moment, we are waiting for the current president, who was elected with the support of the right – and it is important to clarify this – to deliver his verdict,” he said.

Whether Marcelo is a new candidate or not, the CDS leader guarantees that the party will always have a candidate for the next presidential election.

“As is evident, the CDS will not be without a candidate,” said Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos, however, refusing to mention any names.

On Friday, the PSD formalized its support for the possible re-election of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

