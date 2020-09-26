Rescuers saved the last 20 living whales trapped off Australia’s coast – Observer

Rescuers were able to save the last 20 pilot whales alive of the nearly 500 trapped in a bay on the island of Tasmania in southern Australia, local officials said on Saturday. A total of 108 whales have been rescued over the past five days, most of them dragged to deeper water using speedboats, of the 488 that were trapped in the sand at Macquarie earlier during the week, on Australia’s largest stranded mass.

The Tasmanian government said in a statement on Saturday that it believed there were no more live whales in the port, Efe reports.

With the rescue of the live whales completed, authorities will focus their efforts on the need to remove the bodies of the 380 people who died as a result of the incident and who remain in the bay.

The statement added that the authorities will take advantage of Sunday, when weather conditions are expected to improve, to find a solution for the disposal of dead pilot whales (Globicephala melas), which can measure up to 6.7. meters and weigh 2.5 tons.

Removal of all bodies will take several days and will depend on winds, tides and weather conditions.

Authorities are studying different ways to get rid of the high number of corpses, which pose risks to navigation and can attract predators like sharks, which pose a danger to people.

The most viable option would be to drag the dead whales out to sea.

The incident, considered an environmental tragedy, began on Monday when authorities spotted the first 270 pilot whales washed up on a beach and two sandbars near the remote town of Strahan on the island state’s west coast. from Tasmania. .

On Wednesday, 200 more whales were found dead, less than ten kilometers to the south.

Tasmania is the only region in Australia prone to massive stranding, although this does occasionally occur on the Australian mainland.

The biggest such incident in Australia happened in 1996, when 320 pilot whales ran aground near the town of Dunsborough, Western Australia, in 1996.

It is the first in Tasmania since 2009 that involves more than 50 whales.

In neighboring New Zealand, more than 600 pilot whales arrived on the South Island at Farewell Spit in 2017.

These cetaceans are animals with a strong family bond and as a result, many die while stranding due to the stress caused by separation from the group, while others end up dying from fatigue or lack of oxygen because that they are unable to move.

Pilot whales or common cauldrons are protected species of cetaceans belonging to the dolphin family and are not considered an endangered species.

Although there are no official figures, there are an estimated 200,000 pilot whales in the North Atlantic and in the southern ocean waters bordering Antarctica.

Scientists have not yet been able to explain why these cetaceans sometimes stray from their routes and find themselves trapped in shallow water, although the possibility of them getting lost, attracted by noise pollution or guided by a disoriented group leader be considered.