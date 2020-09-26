Boris Johnson calls on world leaders to unite against a “common enemy” – Observer

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday the novel coronavirus pandemic had severed ties between nations and called on world leaders to unite against “the common enemy”, covid-19.

Johnson, who made the statements in a pre-recorded speech to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, said that nine months after the pandemic, “the very notion of the international community seems in tatters.”

“We must never again conduct 193 separate campaigns against the same enemy,” said the government official.

Johnson, who contracted covid-19 last spring and spent three nights in intensive care, also called on countries to share the data to create a global early warning system for outbreaks.

In addition, the British Prime Minister has urged countries to stop imposing controls on the export of essentials, as many did during the pandemic.

Johnson laid out a plan to prevent another global pandemic, including a network of zoonotic (animal-to-human) research laboratories around the world to identify pathogens before they pass from animals to humans.

Boris Johnson has also pledged £ 500million (€ 450million) through a global COVAX vaccine buying group to help 92 of the world’s poorest countries get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus , if applicable. to be discovered and available.

The Prime Minister also announced that the UK would increase its funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) by 30%, or £ 340m over the next four years.

The British government is now trying to counter the perception that the country is withdrawing from the world stage or becoming more protectionist after leaving the European Union.

The date of January 31 of this year marked the official departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union and the start of a transition period which will continue until the end of the year, if not. , meanwhile, extended.