Prime Minister Söder at the CSU Party Congress: In the fall and winter the situation will be “much more difficult” – politics

CSU chief Markus Söder rejects a change of strategy in the fight against the pandemic in view of the new maximum number of new corona infections. “I don’t think we are an island of the blessed,” said the Bavarian prime minister at the CSU virtual party conference on Saturday.

It is only a matter of time before many infected people in Germany have to go back to hospital. Requirements for masks, alcohol bans and limits for private parties remained necessary. In the autumn and winter the situation even becomes “considerably more difficult”.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of new infections reached 2,507 cases on Friday, a new daily record since April. Söder stressed that the figures in neighboring countries “explode”. He blamed Austria for lifting the mask requirement too soon.

At the CSU Party Congress in May, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was the only guest of honor to receive a greeting.

The Association of Intensive Care Physicians also expects an increasing number of patients and deaths in Germany. Association head Uwe Janssens recalled in the Funke newspapers that more than two weeks pass between infection and full onset of the disease. However, treatment is now much more possible than in the spring.

In his account of Bavarian corona policy, which was structured as a popular science lecture, Söder also addressed critics. He wants to meet actual doubters with an interdisciplinary round table. There it should be possible to “question everything” and discuss alternatives.

Söder quotes from threatening letters

On the other hand, he announced a ban on the Reich war flag, which has become a symbol of radical opponents of state measures during demonstrations. Söder quoted threatening letters in which he was threatened with death and insulted as “Merkel bootlicker”. In view of this polarization, “reason instead of conspiracy” is necessary.

In view of the problems of the economy, Söder again turned to the car industry. But he wants an end point for internal combustion engines like California – the US state is aiming for 2035. The climate crisis is “as pandemic as Corona.” Söder warned. Modern combustion engines are still needed, however.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The CSU chairman also briefly discussed the CDU chairman race. Afterwards he promised to work well with each of the three “excellent” candidates. However, Friedrich Merz got a nose cut for saying that you have to be careful not to get used to not working: “I don’t know anyone who likes to work on short notice.”

He expects a “blink of an eye final” for the federal election, Söder said. The CDU has the right to nominate the candidate for chancellor – but the CSU will not just approve the person: “Ultimately, we must be united.