Study. Immigrant children in Portugal are at increased risk of mental health problems – Observer

First-generation immigrant children are at increased risk for emotional and behavioral problems and are more vulnerable to mental health disorders, finds a study of foreign and Portuguese children in Amadora.

“If we compare two children of the same sex, who belong to families with equal income, where the parents have similar levels of education, the first generation immigrant child is 2.5 times more likely to develop problems with mental health, ”said Rosário Oliveira Martins, of the Institute of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (IHMT) at the Universidade Nova de Lisboa, in statements to Lusa Agency.

The approach to children’s mental health is part of a larger project of the IHMT which, in collaboration with the nine health centers of Amadora and the Amadora Sintra hospital, monitors the health of 420 children aged 4 years old, Portuguese and daughters of families from Cape Verde, Brazil, Angola, Guinea-Bissau and S. Tomé and Príncipe.

The first data, collected between June 2019 and March 2020, showed, according to Rosário Oliveira Martins, “a model of social inequalities and mental health, with children of disadvantaged immigrants”.

“They most often come from low-income families, with parents in more precarious jobs and low-skilled jobs,” said the coordinator of the doctorate in international health and head of the “Population Health, Policies and Services” research group. at the IHMT.

The results also show, he added, that “children of immigrants, especially first generation children, are at increased risk for emotional and behavioral problems and are therefore more vulnerable to mental health problems. “.

According to Zélia Muggli, pediatrician and fieldwork coordinator of the project, it was found that “immigrant children, first and second generation, had more emotional difficulties than children born in Portugal and daughters of parents also born in Portugal. . “, said.

These children tend not to verbalize these difficulties, which can make future depression and anxiety worse.

“Children who keep everything, who internalize problems, tend to end up being depressed, while those who express their dissatisfaction tend to develop hyperactivity and aggression”, explains Thierry Mertens, visiting professor at the ‘IHMT and Global Health Specialist. .

“Obviously, the tendency of children with an immigrant background is to internalize feelings,” he added.

At the origin of the worsening risks, according to these two specialists in the health of vulnerable children, arises the migratory process of families.

“With this study, we have indications that the migration process is itself responsible for several traumas, the integration process emerging as an aggravation of these traumas,” said Thierry Mertens.

Zelia Muggli added that children are exposed to “stressful situations” related to living conditions in the country of origin, cultural factors, the route to the destination and the way they adapt and adapt. integrate.

“The study is not very broad, but it strongly suggests that the determining process of immigration and integration, economic inequalities and education are fundamental,” added Thierry Mertens.

“The experiences of this period will greatly influence the mental health and well-being of the child,” said Zélia Muggli, stressing the “urgency” to act in prevention, by involving the health sector – with access psychologists and pediatricians – but also social and economic sectors.

Of the children participating in the study, 80% attended preschool education, but it was also the children of first-generation immigrants who stayed the most at home with their mothers or other family members.

“Many of these difficulties are linked to the socio-economic disadvantages of these families and there is a growing pattern of economic inequalities that can be made worse by the covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

An assessment of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on these families, also carried out by the IHMT, concluded that immigrant families were more severely affected by the virus than natives on almost all fronts.

More than two-thirds of immigrant families (72%) saw their monthly income decline due to job loss or declining wages during the pandemic, a figure of just 49% for Portuguese families.

About 46% of immigrant families struggled to ensure access to hospital during the pandemic, while only 12% of indigenous families did so and 39% of immigrant families deferred paying rent, installments. of credit or water, gas and electricity during the pandemic, against 23% of the natives.

Immigrant families also lived in overcrowded homes, and 20% said they had no space at home for their children to take distance education.

“This result is consistent with international studies which indicate that closing schools can create huge inequalities among children and exacerbate existing vulnerabilities,” said Rosário Oliveira Martins.