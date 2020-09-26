China wants to become climate neutral by 2060: PR number or real energy transition – politics

There was enthusiastic response to what Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his speech at the United Nations last week. “The biggest announcement of climate policy in the past six years,” Niklas Höhne of the New Climate Institute told Tagesspiegel Background Energie & Klima. And German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) tweeted that she was “convinced that other major economies cannot escape the climate protection dynamics emanating from China and the EU.”

In fact, it sounds very good in terms of climate policy if the country, which is responsible for almost 30 percent of global CO2 emissions, wants to achieve climate neutrality by 2060. Should China actually implement this announcement, Climate Action Tracker calculates that global warming forecasts would drop by about 0.2 to 0.3 degrees. This is the largest reduction that the monitoring tool has ever estimated. Xi Jinping had also announced that China’s CO2 emissions peak should be reached by 2030. China and the EU, of which the European Commission wants to become climate neutral by 2050, are at the forefront of climate protection worldwide. Or so it seems. The German government also welcomed China’s plan. The Greens in the Bundestag spoke of an “important goal” but – not without reason – expressed their limitations. “Announcements are not an action,” they shared. “Ultimately, only actions count.”

But China’s provinces are currently planning the exact opposite in terms of actions. An analysis of the British website “CarbonBrief” finds that with the Chinese coronavirus stimulus package, the eight provinces with the highest energy consumption want to invest more than three times as much money in fossil fuel projects (270 billion euros) than in green projects ( EUR 67 billion). A further increase in CO2 emissions would be the result.

China’s economic stimulus package following the 2008 financial crisis had already sparked a massive boom in heavy industry and construction, resulting in the largest increase in carbon emissions from any country in three years in human history.

However, the current economic stimulus package is smaller. The authors have evaluated the lists of major economic projects in Guangdong, Hebei, Henan, Inner Mongolia, Jiangsu, Shaanxii, Shandong and Shanxi provinces. It is in the interests of these provinces that the projects be included in the five-year plan of the People’s Republic of China currently under preparation. Implementation of all plans is not guaranteed. But the individual points clearly show where the decision-makers in the provinces and state-owned enterprises there set their priorities.

The coming five-year plan will lead the way

“The ongoing spending on fossil fuel infrastructure does not fit well with the country’s announcement that it will spike CO2 emissions as soon as possible,” conclude the authors of the analysis. “There are also questions about Xi Jinping’s surprising assurances this week that it will achieve climate neutrality by 2060.”

After Xi’s speech, it is still unclear what exactly China understands by climate neutrality and how it should be implemented. “No strategic plan has been announced on how this will be achieved,” said South China Morning Post energy expert Gavin Thompson. Thompson believes Xi’s announcement of the peak in CO2 emissions before 2030 suggests that in the next five-year plan, the country will accelerate its investments in clean energy, including nuclear power in China. “China’s upcoming fourteenth five-year plan has the potential to become the most important document in the history of the global energy market,” Thompson said.

There is no doubt that the five-year plan, announced in the spring, which will set China’s economic course for the years 2021 to 2026, is of great importance. Last year, 85 percent of the energy mix in China consisted of fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal. That should change. The question is how fast.

If China is to achieve its ambitious goal of climate neutrality, it must redouble its clean energy efforts, said Kevin Tu, an energy expert at the Center for Global Energy Policy, the South China Morning Post. “The key question is how ambitious the government will be,” said Tu, “the country’s potential to add renewable energy is great, but there is strong resistance to renewable energy development from various stakeholders in the country.” Provinces dependent on an economic boost from fossil fuels are likely to be among those brakes.

Asian energy expert Lauri Myllyvirta still sees Xi’s announcement as more than a PR number. Rather, his commitment to the world’s heads of state has the potential to swear by Chinese society to new goals, he writes in an article for the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. is what needs to be implemented from now on, that can bring China’s energy transition to full speed. The next five-year plan will tell.