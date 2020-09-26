Argentine MP resigns after intimate moment captured during parliamentary session via videoconference – Observer

An Argentinian MP was forced to resign after being caught kissing his girlfriend’s topless breasts during a parliamentary debate that was taking place via video conference. The moment, according to British newspaper The Guardian, took place during a debate on pension fund investments and was broadcast live on the Argentinian Parliament’s YouTube channel and also on a giant screen installed in the House. Members, where other Members participated in person in the session.

Due to the pandemic, several deputies prefer to follow the plenary sessions from home. MP Juan Emilio Ameri – who has in the meantime been forced to resign after being called to reason by Parliament Speaker Sergio Massa – has said he believes he is offline. Later, in statements to an Argentinian radio station, he said he still had a “bad connection [de internet] at home”.

The timing went viral, and although Ameri initially requested the suspension, he eventually gave in to the pressure and resigned from his post. Juan Emilio Ameri is from the same party as President Alberto Fernández. Despite the many criticisms, there were also those who came to defend the MP. María Rachid, an alderman for her party in Buenos Aires, rejected what had happened, saying the behavior was no worse than that of the deputies who play Candy Crush in the plenary session.

Did you really get so much of a scandal because I thought I didn’t have the connection and didn’t read your company title? Did it reactivate morality? A sanction for them that juegan candy crash mientras trabajan seems to be good. But I’m not exaggerating …

– María Rachid (@mariarachid) September 24, 2020