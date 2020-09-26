Italy nearly 1,900 new cases and 17 deaths in past 24 hours – Observer

Italy has recorded 1,869 new covid-19 infections and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, with a total exceeding 308,000 contagions and nearly 36,000 deaths, the health ministry reported on Saturday. far from the values ​​of the first wave, when the country was the one that had suffered the most from the pandemic.

Epicenter of the first wave pandemic, what explains Italy’s current success in controlling Covid-19?

The total number of cases since February 21, when the emergency began in the country, is now 306,235, and the total number of deaths is 35,801, reports the EFE agency.

The total number recovered since February is 223,693, with 977 recovered in the last 24 hours.

The slight decrease in the number of new infections, against 1,912 cases on Friday, is linked to the decrease in the number of tests carried out, with three thousand fewer than the day before.

Lombardy, the region most affected by the covid-19 pandemic in the country, has registered 256 new cases in the past 24 hours, ahead of Lazio (219) and Veneto (216).

The increase in new admissions remains under control, with nine more people admitted to hospitals for a total of 2,746, while the number of intensive care unit hospitalizations is 247, three more than Friday.

There are still 45,600 people isolated in their homes, 863 more than the day before. Faced with the increase in cases, the region of Sicily, as is already happening in Campania, risks requiring the use of a mask outside, revealed this Saturday the president of this region, Nello Musumeci.

“We suggest that it be mandatory to use the mask also outdoors. The government decree had been eliminated and we adopted it, but the warnings of the last few days had no effect, ”he said.

Sicily will join Campania in southern Italy, which from Friday will require it to wear masks outside.

This requirement also applies to the streets of the historic center of Genoa, in the northwest, until October 4.

In the rest of the country, masks are compulsory in closed spaces during the day and outside between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., in areas with heavy traffic.

The leader of the Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, warned this Saturday that if “the rules are not respected, there will be a new lock-up”.

“We will be successful if we continue to comply with anti-covid rules. We must not think that lowering our guard will promote the end of the pandemic, ”added the president of the Lazio region.

The covid-19 pandemic has already killed at least 993,438 people and around 32.6 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

In Europe, the highest number of deaths is recorded in the United Kingdom (41,971 deaths, more than 429 thousand cases), followed by Italy (35,818 deaths, over 308 thousand cases), France (31,661 deaths, more of 513 thousand cases) and in Spain (31,232 deaths, more than 716,000 cases).