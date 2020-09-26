Police use electric shock on woman who refused to wear a mask during her son’s football game – Observe

Police in Logan, Ohio, used an electrically charged pistol against a woman who refused to wear a mask while watching a football game where her son was playing.

The most acute moment of the arrest, which took place on Wednesday, was videotaped. It shows how the police officer, identified as “Agent Smith”, attempted to handcuff the woman in question, later identified as Alecia D. Kitts. Faced with his resistance, and less than two minutes after suspicion began to resist the detention, the police used a tasers, that is, a non-lethal electric shock pistol. It was only after this measure that the police succeeded in detaining this woman.

According to a report from the Rogan Police Department, the concerned Alecia D. Kitts was breaking the rule of grouping schools in this Ohio county, where masks are mandatory for sporting events, including outdoors.

Also according to this report, after being approached by a police officer stationed on this sports site, who urged her “on several occasions” to wear a mask, the woman in question refused, saying she suffered from asthma. The officer then urged her to leave this place, warning her that if she did not do so, she would be temporarily detained for the crime of invading this land.

“After trying several times to get her out, Agent Smith told her he was arresting her for the crime of trespassing and asked her to put her hands behind her back several times, which she said. refused “, we read. Note.

Police also note that Alecia D. Kitts “was not detained for not wearing a mask” but for “continued non-compliance with school rules” and for “refusing to leave the premises” after having ordered to do so. . The “use of force,” the Logan Police Department points out in this statement, only occurred as a result of resistance to arrest.

PRESS RELEASE On September 23 at around 5:30 p.m., School Resources Officer Chris Smith was working on a …

