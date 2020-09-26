Botticelli’s portrait is auctioned for 69 million euros | The painting

A portrait painted by Sandro Botticelli, representing a young man holding a medallion, is due to visit the square in January, in New York, for $ 80 million (69 million euros). The 550-year-old painting is “one of the most significant portraits of any period to appear at auction,” Sotheby’s defended this week.

Young man holding a medallion is one of the few portraits of the Florentine master to have survived to this day, nearly a dozen remain, preserved in major museums. According to the auctioneer, this will be one of the most expensive portraits ever offered at auction, recalling the records set with the Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II, sold in 2006 for $ 87.9 million ( 75.5 million euros), and Portrait of Dr Gachet by Van Gogh, sold in 1990 for 82.5 million (71 million euros).

Christopher Apostle, head of the antique painting department of the New York auction house, asserts that in the popular imagination “no other painter more powerfully represents the age of another Florentine Renaissance than Sandro Botticelli” – the Florence by Lourenço de Médici. According to the auctioneer, this portrait is comparable, in quality, to the best portraits of Botticelli from the main museums such as Portrait of a young person with medal by Cosimo de Médici (Uffizi Gallery) and Portrait of Juliano de Médici (National Gallery of Art, Washington).

Sandro Botticelli (1445-1510), painter of such important works in art history as The Birth of Venus and Spring, was one of the pioneers of Renaissance humanism, a movement which, inspired by the Classical antiquity, placed human life at the same time at the center of art. “Botticelli was at the forefront of this movement and his revolutionary style led him to be one of the first artists to abandon the tradition of portraying the profile portrait. Despite the incorporation of the Florentine Renaissance, this painting is timelessly modern in its surprising simplicity, bright colors and graphic linearity, ”writes Sotheby’s of New York on its website, emphasizing the beauty of this young man dressed in black, shown at a three-quarter angle. in front of an open window with a blue sky in the background.

The portrait is also unique because it is a painting within the painting, since the young man is holding a medallion which is a work attributed to the painter Bartolommeo Bulgarini, active in Siena in the 14th century.

The painting was discovered in the 1930s in the Lord Newborough Collection at his estate at Plas Glynllifon in Caernarfon, Wales, although at that time it was not attributed to the Italian master. It is believed to have been acquired in Italy by one of its ancestors, Thomas Wynn (1736-1807), the first Lord Newborough, who lived in Tuscany. Around 1935-38 it passed through a London art dealer in the hands of a private collector, and was then sold by the heirs to its current owner for £ 810,000 (one million euros), also at a auction in 1982.

