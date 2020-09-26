Hundreds of people take to the streets to demand better wages | CGTP

Hundreds of demonstrators left Rossio this Saturday in the direction of Terreiro do Paço, with the leader of the CGTP – inter-union, Isabel Camarinha, leading the procession which calls for better wages and an increase in the minimum wage. Also in Porto, there was a concentration on Avenida dos Aliados.

Slogans against precariousness and low wages marked the start of the parade, which left Praça do Rossio in Lisbon after 3 pm under the slogan “Raise wages! Develop the country ”.

In the CGTP resolution released today, the intersyndicale reaffirms the demand for a general wage increase of 90 euros for all workers and an increase in the national minimum wage to 850 euros “in the short term”, among other improvements working conditions.

The increase in the minimum wage is at the center of the political debate, being one of the relevant elements in the negotiations for the next state budget, which the government wants to see approved in parliament with the support of the parliamentary left. The Minister of Finance recently said that the increase in the minimum wage should have a meaningful expression, but without evoking values.

PSD leader Rui Rio recently questioned the advisability of raising the minimum wage amid the country’s crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, saying the increase would contribute to rising unemployment.

The protests were attended by presidential candidates Marisa Matias and João Ferreira. Isabel Camarinha made the closing intervention of the combat action in Terreiro do Paço.

