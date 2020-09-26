Checking the facts. António Costa kept the donations for the victims of Pedrógão Grande? – Observer

A post circulating on Facebook accuses António Costa of having kept donations for the victims of the Pedrógão Grande fires in 2017. The accusation is brought at the same time as the Portuguese Prime Minister is being compared to US President Donald Trump – more precisely , with the fact that he donated a million dollars from his own pocket to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which hit the state of Texas that same year. “Who’s the bad guy?” Asks the user, critically. However, this attempt to praise Trump’s initiative at the expense of Costa is based on mistaken facts.

As for the first sentence, there is no doubt: Donald Trump actually donated $ 1 million of his own money to help recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The donation was split between 12 charities and the amount allocated to each of them was even leaked by the White House, as US newspapers reported at the time.

The second statement is wrong. It is true that in November 2018, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) opened an investigation to investigate all the donations that were made to help the victims of the Pedrógão Grande fires, which occurred in June 2017. Prosecutors of the Ministry of l ‘Education and Criminal Action (DIAP) of Coimbra wanted to know who had given what and to which entity, but also how this money, about 12 million euros, was invested.

Prosecutor investigates all donations to Pedrógão Grande

However, four months later, the MP concluded there was no misappropriation of funds – in cash or in assets – and ended up closing the case. In the filing order, it was stated that the investigation had found no evidence of a crime, “either by local authorities or by others”. No accused has ever been constituted, let alone the Prime Minister has never been suspected in this case, as the publication indicates.

The public prosecutor files a complaint for donations to Pedrógão Grande

Regarding the Pedrógão fires, two other processes are underway. None of them involve or have ever involved the Prime Minister. One of them concerns the alleged fraud of more than 700 thousand euros in the reconstruction of houses destroyed by fire: 28 people are accused, among them the mayor of Pedrógão Grande, Valdemar Alves, and the trial begins on October 26.

The other is linked to the responsibilities in the fire which caused the death of 66 people: 13 people were initially indicted, but the Court of Appeal of Coimbra decided to try only 10. Valdemar Alves was the one of three people the judges decided not to put in the dock. However, the decision was linked not only to the lack of sufficient evidence to hold Valdemar Alves criminally responsible, but also to the fact that he was made accused at the behest of an aide who could not do so. Thus, the general prosecutor’s office ended up opening an individual investigation against the mayor of Pedrógão Grande. This means that, if the case is not closed, the mayor can be tried in a stand-alone case.

A total of 38 defendants are involved in the two cases whose trials have not yet started: none of them is António Costa.

Although there was an investigation in late 2018 and early 2019 into donations made to help victims of the fires in Pedrógão Grande, the MP concluded that there was no embezzlement and ended up closing the process. No accused has ever been constituted, and even less the Prime Minister has never been suspected in this case. It was neither him nor anyone else: we simply concluded that the donations were well distributed.

Thus, according to the Observer’s classification, this content is:

FALSE

In the Facebook classification system, this content is:

FALSE: Major content claims are factually inaccurate. Usually, this option matches “false” or “mostly false” classifications on fact checker websites.

Note: This content was selected by the Observer as part of a fact-checking partnership with Facebook.