Mozambique announces one new death and 168 new cases – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps to ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

This Saturday, Mozambique announced a death from the new coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 54, registering 168 more infections, the health ministry said. The fatal victim was a 53-year-old Mozambican woman who was admitted to a hospital in the city of Maputo. , where his clinical condition worsened until his death on Friday.

Also according to Saturday’s data update, Mozambique now has a cumulative total of 7,757 cases, of which 7,463 are locally transmitted and 294 are imported.

As in previous days, of the 168 new infections this Saturday, the city of Maputo recorded the highest number of cases (82), corresponding to 48% of the daily total, followed by the province of Maputo with 36 cases (21%) – the capital corresponds to an administrative division and the province which surrounds it corresponds to another.

Health authorities announced 120 additional people recovered, bringing the total to 4,769 (61% of cumulative infections), while 52 people are hospitalized in isolation centers and also suffer from “various chronic pathologies associated with covid-19 “.

Since the first case was announced on March 22, the country has tested a total of 132,979 suspected cases.