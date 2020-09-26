Discontent and protests in Luanda mark 3 years of João Lourenço’s government – Observer

Hundreds of Angolans took to the streets on Saturday to show their discontent with the government and demand more jobs, one of João Lourenço’s election promises which marks three years as Angola’s presidency.

Called by various activist and civil society groups in 12 provinces of Angola and some countries in the Angolan diaspora, the march against unemployment brought together young people and students who left at 12:30 p.m. from the Santana cemetery, after negotiating with the police the way to cross, direction Largo da Independência (May 1).

Shouting slogans such as “Freedom, justice, employment, education”, many young people posted craft posters with messages of revolt and rejection of the ruling party, the MPLA: “Angola is a country ruled by murderers ”, we read among them. “The promise is not eaten,” criticized another. “MPLA: dream killer,” accused another poster, while the 500,000 jobs promised by the president were the message inscribed on another poster.

Some young people wore white T-shirts with the words “Unemployment marginalized” and invoking Article 76 of the Angolan Constitution.

“Employment is a right enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic,” said Laurindo Mande, law student at Jean Piaget University.

Speaking to Lusa, the 22-year-old stressed that in addition to not having created jobs, “there was a deterioration in the financial and social life of young people” and said the government should invest more in business.

Donito Carlos, of the Kilamba Kiaxi intervention platform, accused João Lourenço of not creating “nor 10% of the jobs he had promised” and gave a negative assessment of governance:

“He has regressed in individual freedoms, he has not kept his promises, the fight against corruption is a palliative in which he has chosen the people of his convenience. In short, it is a disaster. The Angolans know that nothing has changed, the regime is the same, only the figures have changed ”.

The parade thickened along the way, when dozens of “zungueiras” joined the young people, the lively street vendors still present in daily life in Luanda, also unhappy with the living conditions.

“Zungueira is our mother, don’t hit the zungueiras,” they sang at one point.

As the march went on, voices also grew louder and angrier as they shouted “João Lourenço is getting ready” and “2022, you will like him”, alluding to the general elections scheduled for that year.

Many joined the protesters along the way, making live videos with their cellphones and sharing on social media, in a march that always followed a brisk pace.

The demonstrators arrived at around 2 p.m. at the Largo da Independência, a place agreed upon for the end and where they were expected by the mounted police, the canine brigades and the riot police, with the task of containing the demonstration and, despite the provocations, did not react.

While some elated people tried to cross the police barrier, elements of the march organization tried to control the mood, appealing to the application of police directives.

Osvaldo Caholo, the only soldier of the “15 + 2”, linked to the case of the 17 Angolan militants convicted in 2016 for “preparatory acts of rebellion”, assures Lusa: “we will do everything possible so that there is no ‘clashes with the police’.

Regarding the three years in government of João Lourenço, the activist said that “there is only a change of flies, power is like dung”.

“As long as Angola is held hostage by these mafias, I have no hope. Angola’s problem is not José Eduardo dos Santos (ex-president) nor João Lourenço is the MPLA mafia ”, he stressed.

For Osvaldo Caholo, “the MPLA claims to be democratic, UNITA [principal partido da oposição] claim that it is democratic, the only truth is the suffering of the Angolan people ”.

Magui António, a 28-year-old zungueira, also joined the march: “we are suffering”, she regretted, deserving the agreement of her Zunga colleagues who quickly join her in a chorus of complaints: lack of jobs, lack of schools, lack of hospitals, markets are lacking, say the sellers, complaining about inspectors who “steal their business” (products for sale).

At Largo das Heroínas, where the demonstrators have concentrated in the meantime, to spend the night and keep a watch, Fernando Sakuela Gomes says: “in times of covid, the important thing is to have bread on the table and not to PIIM [programa de investimento em infraestruturas nos municípios] on the road”.

“Our intention is indeed democracy. We want to build the republic of the citizens and not the republic of the militants ”, declared the young activist of the project Agir Cacuaco in Lusa.

The demonstration ended somewhat abruptly when a group of young people rioted and threw stones, forcing the intervention of the police and the release of tear gas to contain the unrest and disperse the most agitated.

Police have confirmed that some young people will be taken to the police station and identified, and then released.