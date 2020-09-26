Fifteen people die in Ethiopia in new attack on civilians – Observer

Fifteen people have died in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of western Ethiopia in another attack on civilians, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said in a statement on Saturday.

The commission, which said it was “deeply alarmed” by the increase in attacks against civilians in the region, said the action took place on Friday after other similar incidents on September 6 and 13, during of whom more than thirty people were killed. .

“Civilians in Benishangul-Gumuz are repeatedly attacked with total cruelty. Federal and regional authorities must take the necessary steps to uphold the rule of law and hold those who act accountable, ”said Ethiopian Human Rights Commission chief Daniel Bekele.

According to security sources consulted by the commission, who have not revealed who will be behind the attack, there was a shootout between armed men and members of the Ethiopian national defense forces, until the military arrived. to restore calm.

Ethiopia is faced with recurring situations of violence between ethnic groups in the regions of Benishangul-Gumuz, Amhara (west) and Oromia (southwest), triggered mainly by land disputes.

The rise to power in April 2018 of Ethiopian Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Abiy Ahmed ended decades when the multi-ethnic government coalition was dominated by the leaders of the Tigray minority, after leading an unprecedented streak democratic reforms in the country, but the ethnic situation has not improved.

On June 29, popular singer-songwriter Hachalu Hundessa, known for his songs of political protest in favor of the Oromo – the majority ethnic group in Ethiopia and traditionally marginalized from power – was gunned down in Addis Ababa, sparking protests where more than 150 people died.