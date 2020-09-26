“Don’t lock us up at home anymore.” Luzia is 85 years old and lives in a confined area of ​​Madrid – Observe

Report to Madrid

The day Luzia returned to the street, after being stranded for two months at home, her legs didn’t seem to want to walk. The foot hurt, and it still hurt, and the path seemed to multiply as he progressed, making walking difficult. At 85, with the weight of age consuming the muscle mass in his body, he started walking again in the morning with two friends, but in a completely different way: each wearing a mask, with a distance of 1.5 meter between them, which they also try to maintain when choosing a garden bench to sit on and breathe.

However, one of the habits that remained with the pandemic was that of remote visits to girls and grandchildren. Since February, she has not felt the warmth of a hug or kiss and her loved ones can only see her through the window or leave her essential items at the door for fear of infecting her with the novel coronavirus.

Luzia lives on the ground floor of one of the orange brick buildings that make the Almendrales district a welcoming place that wants to be explored on a sunny Saturday. On a normal sunny day, this is not the case. Alemendrales is part of the district (equivalent to a parish) of Usera, in Madrid, which has around 142,000 inhabitants and is among the three with the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks . And it was among the first 37 to be restricted.