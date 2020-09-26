Undecided on presidential elections, Volt Portugal assumes that the priority is for local authorities | Political parties

During the 1st Congress of Volt Portugal, the new pan-European Portuguese party which wants to be “a parliamentary solution partner” presented work strategies, elected the party leadership with 64 votes in favor and a blank vote (only one list was presented) and discussed whether or not to participate in the Belém race by supporting a presidential candidate. Ana Gomes’ name was also mentioned, but the decision should only be taken in a political committee, after an internal referendum. However, the balance achieved during the meeting shows that Volt members prioritize local elections, not presidential elections.

At the end of the congress, Tiago Matos Gomes, founder and leader of Volt Portugal, guaranteed that it will be in the municipal elections that the Volt “will present itself to the voters as a party”, in the metropolises of Lisbon and Porto, “ independently or in partnership ”, which will exclude“ extremist political forces ”.

Tiago Matos Gomes was elected president of the Volt with 64 votes for (and a blank vote) Rodrigo Antunes / Lusa

Although the calendar of the municipalities is far off, the presidential elections have been ignored. But the theme was brought to the meeting by one of the party members, noting that although the statutes provide that the decision is made by the national commission, “timing is everything”. The decision on whether the Volt should support a presidential candidate was not made and generated some hesitation in the room (who have heard Ana Gomes’ name repeatedly).

Several supporters have pointed out that the Volt is at a very early stage of its assertion in Portugal, without the ambitious “political robustness”, and therefore should not be supporting anyone. On the other hand, because they do not identify with either the left or the right, Volt members fear that the association with a candidacy will stick them to a certain ideological connotation. The issue of investing party resources has also been raised, which members believe at this point should be allocated to the elections in which the party will run.

Besides Tiago de Matos Gomes, Mateus Carvalho (vice-president), Ana Carvalho (general secretary) and Tânia Girão (treasurer) were also elected. The strategic motion presented by the winning list, which still defines the electoral goals, was approved unanimously. Two strategic motions were also approved, one on the importance of “political decisions based on scientific knowledge” and the other on the defense of decentralization.

The movement, which appeared in Portugal on December 28, 2017, has an MEP in the European Parliament, Damian Boeselager, elected by Volt Germany in the May 2019 elections. Andrea Venzon is the founder of the “Volt Europa” movement, which also is already a political party in Germany, Bulgaria, Belgium, Spain, Holland, Italy, Austria, Luxembourg, Denmark, France, United Kingdom and Sweden.

The closing speech of the 1st Congress of Volt Portugal was attended by the deputy to the Assembly of the Republic Porfírio Silva, of the PS, Ângelo Pereira, president of the Political Commission of the Lisbon district of the PSD, Rui Prudêncio, by PAN, Carla Castro, of the Liberal Initiative Tomás Cardoso Pereira, of Livre, as well as MEP Francisco Guerreiro (ex-PAN). Also present were Diogo Reis, for the Reacir Incluir e Reciclar (RiR) party and a representative of the National Parish Association (ANAFRE). with Lusa

