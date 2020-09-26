Jesus and the departure of Rúben Dias: “We are sorry to see you go” | Soccer

Without saying it with all the letters, Jorge Jesus has ended up confirming the departure of Rúben Dias for Manchester City, in a deal that will involve the arrival of Otamendi in Luz. After the 2-0 triumph over Moreirense, with one of the goals to be scored by the Portugal international, the Benfica coach gave the deal as virtually certain.

“I would like to be absolutely sure, but almost certainly it was [a despedida de Rúben Dias]. That in football, I don’t know, it can change everything at the last second. We’re sorry to see him go, he’s a product of Seixal, but I’m also to blame, it has to do with our elimination from the Champions League, he’s the only player with a high market, ”said Jesus, confirming almost later the arrival of the Argentinian and the interest in hiring another center in addition to the former FC Porto.

“With Rúben leaving, we have to hire two, it must be, we have no doubts. Otamendi? He is one of the exchanges on Manchester City staff who may be involved in the business. He is a player who has already shown his value in his rival, he was a starter at Manchester City, he is a player that we obviously love, ”said Jesus, who also spoke of the time it will take ‘Argentinian to adapt to his ideas, unlike Rúben Semedo, who is also on the shopping list for the “red”.

“You will find that my ideas are completely different from what you have at Manchester City. If it is not Rúben Semedo, he has already played a year with me, he already knows what I want “, said the coach, who admitted the departure of Vinícius:” If we let Rúben Dias go, why not to let Vinícius go? Until the window closes, all players are in this situation.

