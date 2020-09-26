Biden on Trump: “He looks a bit like Goebbels” – politics

US presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused incumbent Donald Trump of lying like Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels. ‘He looks a bit like Goebbels. You tell a lie long enough, repeat it, repeat it, repeat it – and it counts as common knowledge, ”Biden said in an interview aired Saturday on MSNBC TV. It was triggered by a question about Trump’s claim that Biden was a socialist.

Trump always declares in his appearances that Biden will promote the “radical left” that would destroy America and bring chaos to American cities. He also claims, among other things, that Biden and the Democratic Party are betting on postal voting in the hope that the presidential election on Nov. 3 will be manipulated with counterfeit ballots.

Goebbels was one of Adolf Hitler’s closest confidants during the Nazi era and a pioneer of the Holocaust.

In any case, Biden said he was preparing for “personal attacks and lies” in his first television duel with Trump. “It will be difficult,” he admitted. “I suspect it will be a single direct attack.”

He mainly expects personal attacks. “That’s all he can do,” Biden said of his Republican rival.

“He doesn’t know much”

He doesn’t know how to discuss facts. He’s not that smart, ”added Biden. “He doesn’t know much about foreign policy, he doesn’t know much about domestic policy. He doesn’t know much about the details. ‘

The first TV debate between Trump and Biden takes place on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. There will be two more television matches before the presidential election on November 3. The televised debates between the presidential candidates have traditionally been the culmination of the US election campaign and are awaited with great excitement.

Some Biden supporters fear that the former vice president, who has so far led national polls, could be outdone by the much more aggressive Trump in a direct exchange of blows.

But Biden says he’s prepared for it. “People know the president is a liar,” the 77-year-old said in the televised interview. This will therefore not cause any surprises in the TV duel. Biden announced that, despite the attacks, he would present his arguments for why Trump “failed” and why he had better answers for voters. (dpa / AFP)