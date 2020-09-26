Government says strengthening Portuguese teaching in US “is a political priority” – Observer

Secretary of State for Portuguese Communities Berta Nunes said on Saturday that “strengthening and expanding Portuguese language education” in the United States, where there are more than 27,000 Portuguese students, is a political priority.

Speaking at the opening of the 45th edition of the Annual Conference of the Portuguese-American Foundation for Education (LAEF), the Minister underlined “the potential of the Portuguese language” in the country, which in 2020 recorded the best ever results for Portuguese in the NEWL (National Examinations in Working Languages) exams, despite a reduction in the number of students taking the exam compared to previous years.

“Our political priorities are to strengthen and extend the teaching of the Portuguese language in this country, which is present in community schools organized by Portuguese associations and in American schools,” said Berta Nunes, during the conference which this year is virtual, due to the Covid19 pandemic.

The official said that “80% of students who study Portuguese in the United States at the basic and secondary level do so in public schools of the American network.”

In California, where the conference was organized with Instituto Português Além-Fronteiras (PBBI), California State University at Fresno, there are between 1,500 and 2,000 students in primary and secondary education. . There are about 18,000 across the country.

In the following steps, the Portuguese Ambassador to the United States, Domingos Fezas Vital, cited the latest figures released by the Modern Languages ​​Association, based on data compiled from 2,547 universities, which indicate that there has 9,827 students learning Portuguese in higher education institutions.

“These figures clearly show the central role of the teaching of Portuguese,” said the ambassador, highlighting the “invaluable support” provided by the Portuguese-American Foundation for Development (FLAD), one of the main sponsors of the conference.

Portuguese-born MP Jim Costa, who represents California’s 16th District, said in his speech that the partnership between the two countries is important and the language reflects that as well.

“The culture, language and other essentials that are the glue that holds this incredible alliance for good times and bad times together are a reflection of what we, as Luso-Americans, feel in our hearts: we don’t. ‘let’s never forget where we came from,’ said Jim Cote.

In addition to the reflections on education, the issue of consular services was also discussed, which has suffered significant disruptions in recent times and has led the Luso-American Leadership Council (PALCUS) to send a letter to Berta Nunes.

“We know that the way the pandemic has affected consular services, as well as other services all over the world, has had and still has implications for the life of the Portuguese community, to which we are very attentive,” said declared the Secretary of State.

To mitigate this impact, a new model of consular management “which aims to simplify and dematerialize consular acts” is being implemented and will make it possible to consolidate “emergency response mechanisms”, such as the covid-19 pandemic .

Berta Nunes also indicated that more employees are being hired as part of the “return to normality” represented by the resumption of consular services and stays.

However, the waiting lists continue. At the San Francisco Consulate, the online reservation system only allows appointments for September 2021.

Consul General Maria João Lopes Cardoso, who also spoke at the event, underlined the concern about the “uncertain times” that are being experienced and the isolation caused in the community. “Strong associativism”, he declared, “must now accompany the digital revolution towards which the pandemic has pushed us”.

“We have to make a generational transition and bring generations into contact. This digital revolution that has been imposed on us by the pandemic can play a role and be used in a positive way, “he said, referring to the importance of bringing parents, grandchildren, children and grandparents into contact, who “can discuss what it means to be Portuguese US”.

These will be some of the questions addressed at the LAEF conference, which runs until October 3. Scheduled daily panels include debates on Portuguese associations in the United States, the future of Portuguese fairs and Festas, and Portuguese folk traditions in California.

Emphasizing how “the cultural traditions of the elderly can be transmitted to the younger ones”, the consul said that “the Portuguese community in California is the best Portuguese community in the world”.