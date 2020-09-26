With Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the center, the battle for the Supreme Court has begun – where everyone has glass roofs – Watcher

“It’s a legitimate question, but let me tell you why I won’t give you the answer: because that would only distract and that’s what he wants,” he said. said, referring to Donald Trump. “Imagine I even answered the question. From that point on, the debate would only be about what Biden said or didn’t say, Biden said he did this and he didn’t.

“The discussion should rather focus on why it is going in a direction totally incompatible with what the founders [dos EUA] wanted to. The Constitution says that voters can choose a president, who in turn chooses the judge and the Senate does. We are in the midst of an election, people are already voting. In that judge’s approval hearings, if they exist, an estimated 30 to 40 percent of Americans have already voted. This is a fundamental constitutional violation, ”said Joe Biden.

It would be wrong to say that the current war of the Supreme Court is experiencing déjà vu. It’s because there would be a situation ahead of us that we think we have experienced before – but not knowing how to report, after all, what a past opportunity it was. And this is not at all the case here: in the USA, those who live this war of 2020 know very well that in 2016 this film was very similar.

Four years ago, specifically on February 13, 2016, Justice Antonin Scalia passed away suddenly on a ranch in Marfa, Texas. At that time, Barack Obama chose to appoint Judge Merrick Garland there – a decision that would lead to a liberal majority of 5 to 4 with a conservative tendency. That appointment, however, was blocked across the board by the Senate, already up to par with a Republican majority.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (10/3/16): “I want you to use my words against me. If there is a Republican president in 2016 and a post is vacant in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said: let the next president, whoever he is, make that appointment. “pic.twitter.com/4aMCyGjv5c

One of the most enthusiastic supporters of the blockade of four years ago was Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina. “I want you to use my words against me,” he said at the time. He continued: “If there is a Republican president and a vacancy arises in the last year of the first term, you can say that Lindsey Graham said,” We will leave the next president, whoever he is. , take this appointment “.

Now Lindsey Graham is faced with those same words, which fit like a glove in what is happening now four years later. But in a written response he sent to Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, he did not back down, “In my place, you would do the same.”