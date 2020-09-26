Fabian Edwards vs Costello van Steenis Live Stream Reddit Free, Watch Bellator Fight Online

Watch to watch Fabian Edwards vs Costello van Steenis live fightBellator Euro Series 8 Live Stream, Reddit Watch Online Free fro any smart devices the read this article in below. Seven months removed from Bellator’s last foray across the Atlantic, the promotion returns to Europe Saturday night for Bellator Europe 8 in Milan, Italy.

The main event features a battle between middleweight contenders Fabian Edwards and Costello van Steenis, while the co-main matchup also features a pair of 185 pounders with lofty aspirations as Mike Shipman and Pietro Penini get set to throw down.

Follow the action via Bellator’s official live stream above, and stay up to date with the official results below.

MAIN CARD (MMA Junkie, 5 p.m. ET)

Fabian Edwards vs. Costello van Steenis

Pietro Penini vs. Mike Shipman

Will Fleury vs. Kent Kauppinen

PRELIMINARY CARD

George Hardwick vs. Nicolo Solli

Ion Pascu vs. Stefano Paterno

Alfie Davis vs. Akonne Wanliss

Gavin Hughes vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Aidan Lee vs. Jeremy Petley

Frans Mlambo def. Cory Tait via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-27)

Luke Trainer def. Alex O’Toole via TKO (unanswered strikes) – Round 1, 1:22

Richie Smullen def. Harry Hardwick via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chiara Penco def. Aleksandra Toncheva Plamenova via TKO (unanswered strikes) – Round 2, 4:27

Danni Neilan def. Claire Lopez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:45

The main card’s middleweight flavor continues further down the bout list, with Ireland’s Will Fleury set to face Kent Kauppinen, while the preliminary card features a host of European prospects looking to make a statement and push themselves toward main card status in future events.

Bellator Europe 8 takes place Saturday at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. The event streams live via the Bellator YouTube channel.

Here are our four burning questions ahead of fight night in Milan.

Two of Bellator’s top European middleweights will go head to head in the main event in Milan, as undefeated Brit Fabian Edwards takes on dangerous Dutch striker Costello van Steenis in a pivotal fight for both men at 185 pounds.

For Edwards (9-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), it’s a chance to level up his career and catapult himself into contention at the sharp end of the Bellator middleweight division. He’s maintained his winning run, but his last couple of performances – against Jonathan Bosuku and Mike Shipman – haven’t shown “The Assassin” at his fight-finishing best. He’ll be looking to put that right against van Steenis (12-2 MMA, 4-1 BMMA), who is eyeing a rematch with John Salter, who edged him on the scorecards in his last outing at Bellator 233 last November.

The Dutchman is a close friend and training partner of former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi and, though he’s stated that he won’t fight his friend, he’ll want to put himself in position to challenge should Douglas Lima defeat “The Dreamcatcher” and capture the vacant middleweight strap.

Both men are within striking distance of the division’s top men, and a big performance on Saturday could punch their ticket to a top contender fight later in the year. But which man will prevail?

