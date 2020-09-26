Spanish government calls for review of pandemic control measures in Madrid – Observer

Spain’s health minister said on Saturday that Madrid should review measures to fight covid-19, at a time when the capital is again the epicenter of the pandemic and numbers in the country continue to rise .

Minister Salvador Illa was “very concerned” about the situation in the Spanish capital and warned that it was a “serious risk” for the citizens of Madrid.

“It is time to act with determination to take control of the pandemic and, listening to the advice of science, break the curve in this territory”, underlined the Minister of Health, quoted by the EFE agency.

The government official also defends that the measures already approved by the Autonomous Community of Madrid, led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, are beginning to extend “to the whole city of Madrid and to all the populations of this community who have accumulated an impact during in the last 15 days of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants ”.

This gap between the executive headed by Pedro Sánchez and Isabel Diaz Ayuso to manage the covid-19 pandemic has already led to the resignation of the spokesperson for the Covid-19 group for the Community of Madrid, Emilio Bouza, just two days later have been appointed to the post.

The regional government’s criteria for the choice of restricted areas remain three in number: to overcome the cumulative incidence of one thousand cases of the new coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants, whether this trend is stable or increasing and whether the geographical contiguity facilitates the control of the mobility.

The Community of Madrid on Friday extended mobility restrictions in an attempt to control the spread of the pandemic to eight other areas, but did not extend them to the entire capital, as requested by the Ministry of Health.

The Spanish capital was once again the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, which on Friday reported, according to official figures, 12,272 new covid-19 infections, of which 23% in Madrid, and a total of 4,122 confirmed cases during of the last 24. hours.

Spain already records a total of 716,481 covid-19 cases and 31,242 deaths, 114 more than Thursday, and a total of 475 deaths in the past seven days.

The covid-19 pandemic has already killed at least 993,438 people and around 32.6 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

In Europe, the highest number of deaths is recorded in the United Kingdom (41,971 deaths, more than 429 thousand cases), followed by Italy (35,818 deaths, over 308 thousand cases), France (31,661 deaths, more of 513 thousand cases) and in Spain (31,232 deaths, more than 716,000 cases).