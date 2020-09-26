In the homes of the elderly in Madrid, the pandemic has been a tragedy – and there are fears that it will be again. Report of a Portuguese nurse – Observer

“At the beginning, we had nothing. I used the same mask for a week and a half and disinfected my mask with alcohol. I have a colleague who burned her face with bleach because she disinfected the mask with hypochlorite. We didn’t have a blouse, we used trash bags, ”he recalls.

Spain. Soldiers find elderly in homes living in contact with infected bodies

This principle was already in March. At the time, he himself had already had a month with an “atypical flu state”, which exceeded the usual 15 days and brought him more severe headaches than usual. Before, a Cuban colleague who came to visit the family had felt the same. Both continued to function, as at that time “generalized tests were not yet carried out”, until the state of alarm was declared. Today they suspect they may have had Covid-19, but they cannot confirm it.

As the country closed, so did the house. New elderly people are no longer admitted and family members are no longer allowed in. In those early days, he recalls, they even had to put guards on the house’s exterior railing. “Family members have come here on the gate to wait for the elderly to come out onto the streets and touch their hands.” Even now, the protections are there, very visible, and may need to be used in the months to come.

“Now that we’ve resumed sightseeing, we also have to watch. There have been cases of family members breaking through protective barriers and touching the elderly, forcing us to quarantine them immediately, ”he said. On the other hand, not everything is controllable. Despite the restrictions on visits, family members can be with the elderly when they go to the hospital, and then home workers are unable to control contact.