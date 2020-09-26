Filipino director Isabel Sandoval’s film “Lingua Franca” wins Queer Lisboa | Cinema

Isabel Sandoval’s film, which she directed, wrote and starred in Lingua Franca, won the award for best feature film in this year’s edition of Queer Lisboa, the organization announced on Saturday evening.

The jury composed by André Tecedeiro, visual artist and poet, and Joana Ascenção, film programmer, rewarded the film by the Filipino director living in the USA for “the singularity and subtlety with which it depicts a reality of vulnerability and resistance, in an extremely unfavorable contemporary context ”, indicates the press release of the organization, and the competition of feature films, worth a thousand euros, is financed by the association Variações.

In Lingua Franca, protagonist Olivia (Isabel Sandoval) is an illegal Filipino immigrant woman, who lives in constant paranoia with deportation and works as a caregiver for a Jewish-Russian grandmother in the Brighton Beach neighborhood of Brooklyn, says the film synopsis on the festival site.

The prize for the best documentary went to All the Lives of Kojin (France), directed by Diako Yazdani, with a jury composed of Catarina Alves Costa, Margarida Mercês de Mello and Paulo Pascoal, which justifies the prize of 3000 euros awarded by RTP2 , intended to purchase viewing rights to films on this channel. The film “offers us a human perspective on a reality that only the complicity with those who are behind the camera can reveal, [um] place of imposed fragility, filmed with empathy and strength ”.

The short films jury, composed of José Magro, Ricardo Barbosa and Rita Natálio, delivered the best film to the Brazilian short film Quebramar, by Cris Lyra: “For the dive into the community and the restorative care that connects the lives of young lesbians from São Paulo. A liquid film crossed by the occupations of high schools in 2015, by candomblé, by music, by tenderness, but also by mourning in the face of a Brazil torn by its more recent political history and by the colonial and racist violence that marks it. the historical basis. The same jury awarded a special mention to Aline (France, Switzerland, 2019), by Simon Guélat, and also distinguished the short film Why from I Feel Like a Boy? (Czech Republic), by Katerina Turecková, as the best European school film.

In the Queer Art competition, the jury awarded the Argentinian Santos (Argentina), by Alejo Fraile, having given a special mention to Hiding in the Lights (Austria, Italy, Spain, Germany), by Katrina Daschner.

“In a year of increased difficulties due to the pandemic situation, Queer Lisboa shines a spotlight on the large number of spectators, thus confirming the will of viewers to continue to celebrate queer cinema in person and also the crucial importance of film festivals unlike the number of commercial movie theaters. Queer Lisboa 25 will take place from September 17 to 25, 2021.

