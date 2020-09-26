Bolsonaro is released after surgery to remove kidney stones – Observe

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was released from hospital on Saturday after spending a day in hospital for surgery to remove a kidney stone, medical sources said on Saturday. Bolsonaro, 65, was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo on Friday morning to have a kidney stone removed and was discharged at 1:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. in Lisbon), according to the latest bulletin published by private clinic.

The operation took place on Friday, lasted an hour and a half, followed by a period of convalescence during which the President of Brazil has always maintained a “great” clinical situation and without “surgical complications”. At all times, Bolsonaro was “fever-free” and quickly began diet and oral hydration after urinary catheter removal.

Before leaving the hospital, he also took a few walks outside the hospital room. Bolsonaro recently commented to a group of supporters that he had had a kidney stone for over five years and was the size of a “bean”.

This is the sixth time in two years that the Brazilian head of state has undergone surgery. Among these, four interventions relate to the knife attack on Bolsonaro during the 2018 election campaign in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais. The Brazilian president also underwent a vasectomy last January.